 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Friday, March 12
0 comments
Best Bets

Best Bets for Friday, March 12

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Friday Night Out with Billy Brockman: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.

Dropping Julia: Socially distanced event with Mexican Tacos food truck, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live in HD: “War Horse (2014)”: 2 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

Spencer Hatcher: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince William says Royals are 'very much not a racist family'

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Music

Best Bets for Monday, March 8

» Trivia Night with Brandon Hamilton the Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE…

Northern Nevada tribe co-stars in Peter Gabriel music video
Music

Northern Nevada tribe co-stars in Peter Gabriel music video

Others who appear on the video include world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma, the Cape Town Ensemble, Beninese vocalist and activist Angélique Kidjo, Sebastian Robertson, and bassist Meshell Ndegeocello as part of Playing for Change’s Songs Around the World initiative.

Music

Buzz Calendar for March 4

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert