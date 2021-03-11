Best Bets for Friday, March 12

Friday Night Out with Billy Brockman: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.
Dropping Julia: Socially distanced event with Mexican Tacos food truck, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live in HD: “War Horse (2014)”: 2 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
Spencer Hatcher: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
