Best Bets for Friday, June 17

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Matt Johnson: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

G.G.R.H. (Gilliam, Green, Riggs and Hall: 6-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “Labyrinth” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.

Fae Festival: Inaugural urban Renaissance faire, noon-10 p.m., Ix Art Park, $25 weekend pass, $15 admission to festival and The Looking Glass indoor immersive art museum, $10 festival admission only.

Charlottesville Reading Series with writer Cade Wiberg and musicians Brady Earnhart and Luke Kibler: 7 p.m., New Dominion Bookshop, (434) 295-2552, free, arrive early for best seating,

Fridays After Five with Ebony Groove with Musical Suspects: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

Trombone Shorty brings mini-festival to Ting Pavilion

Listen for Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville, and The Soul Rebels. George Porter Jr. and Dumpstaphunk will team up to play music by The Meters. It's a chance to get a feel for different generations of New Orleans music traditions without leaving town.

Country music star Toby Keith says he has been undergoing treatment for stomach cancer since last fall. The multi-platinum-selling singer said Sunday on Twitter that he underwent surgery and received chemotherapy and radiation in the past six months. The Oklahoma native turns 61 on July 8. He said in the post that he looks forward to spending time with his family. The status of Keith’s performances for the remainder of this year wasn’t immediately clear. His next performance is scheduled for June 17 in Wheaton, Illinois. His publicist, Elaine Schock, says some tour dates will be canceled.

