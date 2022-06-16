Best Bets for Friday, June 17

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Matt Johnson: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
G.G.R.H. (Gilliam, Green, Riggs and Hall: 6-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “Labyrinth” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.
Fae Festival: Inaugural urban Renaissance faire, noon-10 p.m., Ix Art Park, $25 weekend pass, $15 admission to festival and The Looking Glass indoor immersive art museum, $10 festival admission only.
Charlottesville Reading Series with writer Cade Wiberg and musicians Brady Earnhart and Luke Kibler: 7 p.m., New Dominion Bookshop, (434) 295-2552, free, arrive early for best seating,
Fridays After Five with Ebony Groove with Musical Suspects: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.