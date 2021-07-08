Best Bets for Friday, July 9

Fridays After Five with Dropping Julia and Boxed Lunch: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.

Friday Cheers with Greg Ward: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Full Nelson Friday with South Canal Street: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Friday Night Out with Billy Brockman: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended. Followed by Stargazing with Steve Layman at 8:30 p.m.; telescopes will be available for viewing the heaven. Free, but reservations recommended.

“Back to Barboursville” featuring Terri Allard Trio: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20.

The Currys: 6-8:30 p.m., 106 Street Food food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.