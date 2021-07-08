 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Friday, July 9
0 comments

Best Bets for Friday, July 9

  • 0

Fridays After Five with Dropping Julia and Boxed Lunch: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.

Friday Cheers with Greg Ward: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Full Nelson Friday with South Canal Street: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Friday Night Out with Billy Brockman: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended. Followed by Stargazing with Steve Layman at 8:30 p.m.; telescopes will be available for viewing the heaven. Free, but reservations recommended.

“Back to Barboursville” featuring Terri Allard Trio: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20.

The Currys: 6-8:30 p.m., 106 Street Food food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Xanadu: Roller disco with music by local DJs, 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., switches to a silent disco after 10 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $10, all ages. Bad weather cancels. Wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated; you will be asked to show your vaccination card at the box office.

Bailey Hayes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Persimmon Tree Players: “Moon Over Buffalo,” 7 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery, $75-$10.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars return to Cannes red carpet

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Music

Best Bets for Monday. July 5

25th Anniversary Stupendous Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Earlysville Forest Drive and Earlysville Road, parade…

Music

Best Bets for Sunday, July 4

Low Country Boil: Noon-6 p.m., music by The Jared Stout Band from 2:30 to 5 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Music

Best Bets for Friday, July 2

Fridays After Five with Ebony Groove: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.

Music

Best Bets for Saturday, July 3

Music on the Patio with Smokin’ Trout: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Law Dawgs Hotdogs food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, …

Music

Wolfgang Van Halen's name is famous, but his music is his own

Music was always part of the Van Halen family. Jan, the patriarch, started on clarinet and saxophone in his native Netherlands. Eddie played drums and piano, winning competitions throughout his teens. He heard Cream and Jimmy Page and shifted his focus to guitar. Alex, the older brother by two years, played drums.

Music

Best Bets for Thursday, July 8

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with FarAway Band: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Little Manila food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orch…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert