Best Bets for Friday, July 30

Fridays After Five with Richelle Claiborne and Mojo Pie: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.
Friday Cheers with Jon Spear Band: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Full Nelson Friday with Bryan Knowles: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Friday Night Out with Rusty Speidel: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Paulo Franco & The Freightliners: 6-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Disco Risqué and Lord Nelson with Orion & The Melted Crayons: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $15, $12 advance.
Ronnie Johnson Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.