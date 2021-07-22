Best Bets for Friday, July 23

Fridays After Five with Jon Spear Band and Billy & The Backbeats: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.

Friday Cheers with Bob Keel: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Full Nelson Friday with Wampshow: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Friday Night Out with Pat Anderson: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Scuffletown: 6-8:30 p.m., Slice Versa food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Illiterate Light with Good Dog Nigel and Dogwood Tales: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $10.

Mercy Trail: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Local Vocals: 6-9 p.m., Tavern on the Green at Spring Creek Country Club in Zion Crossroads, (540) 832-0744, no cover.