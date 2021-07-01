Best Bets for Friday, July 2

Fridays After Five with Ebony Groove: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.
Friday Cheers with Conley Ray Jones: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Full Nelson Friday with Greg Ward: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Playin’ in the Park Independence Celebration: 6 p.m. Friday at Booster Park in Orange, free.
Friday Night Out with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Boxed Lunch: 6-8:30 p.m., Firefly on the Fly food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Lonesome Ryder Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.