 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Friday, July 2
0 comments

Best Bets for Friday, July 2

  • 0

Fridays After Five with Ebony Groove: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.

Friday Cheers with Conley Ray Jones: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Full Nelson Friday with Greg Ward: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Playin’ in the Park Independence Celebration: 6 p.m. Friday at Booster Park in Orange, free.

Friday Night Out with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Boxed Lunch: 6-8:30 p.m., Firefly on the Fly food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Lonesome Ryder Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Charlize Theron confirms The Old Guard 2 is in the works

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Music

Best Bets for Thursday, June 24

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Meisha Herron Duo: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., 106 Street Food and Little Manila food trucks will be t…

Music

Best Bets for Sunday, June 27

Wave Milor, Larry Bisgaier and Bob Bowen: 3-5:30 p.m., Firefly on the Fly food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

+2
Lucy Dacus aims at mastering the art of songcraft
Music

Lucy Dacus aims at mastering the art of songcraft

"Home Video" might be seen as Dacus doing something for herself, and if "No Burden" was an accident — a recording that came about to help a friend fulfill a college assignment — then "Historian" was an effort to display a steady and sensitive tack at songwriting and arranging.

Music

Best Bets for Thursday, July 1

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Local Vocals: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 97…

Wolfgang Van Halen's name is famous, but his music is his own
Music

Wolfgang Van Halen's name is famous, but his music is his own

Music was always part of the Van Halen family. Jan, the patriarch, started on clarinet and saxophone in his native Netherlands. Eddie played drums and piano, winning competitions throughout his teens. He heard Cream and Jimmy Page and shifted his focus to guitar. Alex, the older brother by two years, played drums.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert