 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Friday, Feb. 18

  • 0

Paulien Quartet: 6-8:30 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

"Blippi: The Musical": 6 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, $45-$35, parking pass $15.  Masks required for ages 2 and older.

Paramount Presents: National Geographic Live — Rae Wynn-Grant, The Secret Life of Bears: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $29.75, $24.75 seniors and $19.75 students.

Free Movie Friday screening of "King Richard": 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theater in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 962-5376, free.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Best Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 15

Pianist Natasha Paremski: Chopin, Ades and Mussorgsky for Tuesday Evening Concert Series, 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $…

Paremski pieces together mazurka 'fragments' for satisfying program

Paremski pieces together mazurka 'fragments' for satisfying program

Paremski, who'll make her first Cabell Hall Auditorium appearance next week as part of the Tuesday Evening Concert Series, is alternating three later examples of Frédéric Chopin's mazurka mastery written in 1846 with two written by composer and pianist Thomas Adès in 2009 in time for Chopin's bicentennial in 2010.

Watch Now: Related Video

Dick Van Dyke, 96, dances in Valentine's Day video with wife

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert