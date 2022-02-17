Best Bets for Friday, Feb. 18

Paulien Quartet: 6-8:30 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
"Blippi: The Musical": 6 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, $45-$35, parking pass $15. Masks required for ages 2 and older.
Paramount Presents: National Geographic Live — Rae Wynn-Grant, The Secret Life of Bears: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $29.75, $24.75 seniors and $19.75 students.
Free Movie Friday screening of "King Richard": 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theater in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 962-5376, free.
Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.