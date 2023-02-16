Carnaval with The Beleza Trio: Salsa Street Food Truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
UVa Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Presents: Black History Month Gospel Concert: Featuring Jonathan McReynolds and DOE, 6:30 p.m., pre-concert with local talent begins at 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free. Event capacity has been exceeded; the Paramount recommends arriving early and waiting in line for tickets that may be released.
Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Lint Collectors/Jameson Tank co-bill: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $10 advance.
People are also reading…