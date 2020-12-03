Best Bets for Friday, Dec. 4

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.
» Paramount at the Movies: “National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation”: 3 and 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.
» "Let There Be Light": 14th annual installation of light-themed art installations and performances is presented at Charlottesville homes and businesses this year, 6-9 p.m., maps available at lettherebelightpvcc.com, free.
» Midlife Crisis Band: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!