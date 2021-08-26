 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Friday, Aug. 27
0 comments

Best Bets for Friday, Aug. 27

  • 0

Fridays After Five with Free Union and Tonal Strangers: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.

Full Nelson Friday with Bob Keel: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Friday Night Out with Vicky Lee: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Paella food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo: 6-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

The Legwarmers: The Ultimate ‘80s Tribute Band: Presented by Generations 102.3, 9 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $22, $20 advance, sold out.

Harlem Globetrotters: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 243-4960, $104-$27.

Lockn’ Farm: The Marcus King Band, Lettuce and The Murder Hornets featuring sit-ins by Mike Mattison and Tyler Greenwell: Lockn’ Farm in Arrington, $199 three-day general admission pass, $67.50 single-day tickets.

Jake Blount Band: 5:30 p.m., Potter’s Craft Cider, presented by Potter’s Craft Cider and The Front Porch, (434) 244-2767, $25, $22 advance.

Lonesome Ryder Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

“Hello?” Album Release Show with The BLNDRS with Dropping Julia: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., café opens at 6:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12.

Local Vocals: 6-9 p.m., Spring Creek Country Club in Zion Crossroads, (540) 832-0779, no cover.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Minnie Driver calls out online troll over cosmetic filler accusation

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

At LOCKN' Farm, follow Dawes from Black Sabbath back to folk-rock
Music

At LOCKN' Farm, follow Dawes from Black Sabbath back to folk-rock

Goldsmith used to think about “what's bigger, what's more, what's next,” and while he still hears that voice, he recognizes that “I need [my son] to be proud of me. I don't need to sell out a certain size room. I need him to see it all and be like, 'My dad did what he wanted, and he did it on his terms.' That would make me the proudest.”

Music

Best Bets for Sunday, Aug. 22

Music on the Patio by Davis Bradley Duo: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Music

Best Bets for Saturday, Aug. 21

Music on the Patio by 2Wishes: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Law Dawgs Hotdogs food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover…

Music

Best Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 25

Wind Down Wednesday with FarAway Duo: 6-9 p.m., Pie Guy food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase ticket…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert