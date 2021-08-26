Best Bets for Friday, Aug. 27

Fridays After Five with Free Union and Tonal Strangers: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.
Full Nelson Friday with Bob Keel: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Friday Night Out with Vicky Lee: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Paella food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo: 6-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
The Legwarmers: The Ultimate ‘80s Tribute Band: Presented by Generations 102.3, 9 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $22, $20 advance, sold out.
Harlem Globetrotters: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 243-4960, $104-$27.
Lockn’ Farm: The Marcus King Band, Lettuce and The Murder Hornets featuring sit-ins by Mike Mattison and Tyler Greenwell: Lockn’ Farm in Arrington, $199 three-day general admission pass, $67.50 single-day tickets.
Jake Blount Band: 5:30 p.m., Potter’s Craft Cider, presented by Potter’s Craft Cider and The Front Porch, (434) 244-2767, $25, $22 advance.
Lonesome Ryder Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
“Hello?” Album Release Show with The BLNDRS with Dropping Julia: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., café opens at 6:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12.
Local Vocals: 6-9 p.m., Spring Creek Country Club in Zion Crossroads, (540) 832-0779, no cover.