Best Bets for Friday, Aug. 20
Fridays After Five with Groove Train and The Chardonnays: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.

Full Nelson Friday with Cherry Red Duo: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Friday Night Out with Mattie Fuller: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Local Vocals: 6-8:30 p.m., Firefly on the Fly truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

"Tanesha": Charlottesville Players Guild, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $20.

Lockn’ Farm: Goose Presents Fred The Festival with Get Involved Games Happy Hour at 4:30 p.m., Grateful Shred at 5:45 p.m., Vasudo at 8 p.m., Dawes performing Black Sabbath at 10 p.m., Elephant Proof in Garcia's Forest at midnight, Lockn’ Farm in Arrington, $199 three-day general admission pass, $67.50 single-day tickets.

"Oklahoma!": Brian Clowdus Experiences, 7 p.m., Mount Rouge Farm in Roseland, tickets start at $99 VIP and $44 general admission. 

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

