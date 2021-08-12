Best Bets for Friday, Aug. 13

Fridays After Five with The Gladstones and The Derelectrics: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.

Friday Cheers with The J.O.B.: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Full Nelson Friday with Bearded Whiskey: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Friday Night Out with Billy Brockman: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“All in the Timing”: 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $15.

2Wishes Trio: 6-8:30 p.m., The 106 Food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

WNRN Presents Christone “Kingfish” Ingram’s 662: Juke Joint Live with The Cerny Brothers: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $28, $25 advance.