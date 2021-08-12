Best Bets for Friday, Aug. 13

Fridays After Five with The Gladstones and The Derelectrics: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.
Friday Cheers with The J.O.B.: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Full Nelson Friday with Bearded Whiskey: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Friday Night Out with Billy Brockman: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
“All in the Timing”: 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $15.
2Wishes Trio: 6-8:30 p.m., The 106 Food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
WNRN Presents Christone “Kingfish” Ingram’s 662: Juke Joint Live with The Cerny Brothers: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $28, $25 advance.
Lockn’ Farm: The Slip at 5:15 p.m., Joe Russo’s Almost Dead at 7:30 and 9 p.m. and JRad Plays Other S—t at 10:15 p.m., Late-Night Super-Jams hosted by John Medeski and Billy Martin in Garcia’s Forest, Lockn’ Farm in Arrington, $199 three-day general admission pass, $67.50 single-day tickets.