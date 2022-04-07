Best Bets for Friday, April 8

Free Bridge Quintet with guitarist Mike Rosensky, trombonist Nathaniel Lee and new pianist Calvin Brown: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $15, $13 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students, free for UVa students who reserve in advance.
The Houserockers: This Could Be It,” 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., Charlottesville Elks Lodge No. 389, (434) 296-6015 or (434) 981-8502, $30.
Friday Night Out with Pat Anderson: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Jason Burke Band: 6-8:30 p.m., Popitos Pizza mobile pizza oven will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Dance Night with DJ Billy Blue Eyes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Chatham Rabbits with Madeline Dierauf: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.