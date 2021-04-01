 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Friday, April 2
0 comments

Best Bets for Friday, April 2

  • 0

» Friday Cheers with Porch Dogs: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

» Friday Night Out with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.

» The David Tewksbury Trio: 3-5:30 p.m., Two Brothers Southwestern Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

» McHale and Justina: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Music

Best Bets for Monday, March 29

» Trivia Night with Brandon the Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

+2
Veronica Swift completes the circle
Music

Veronica Swift completes the circle

Her take of “You've Got To Be Carefully Taught,” too, speaks clearly to the present day, even though the tune first was written and presented in 1949 as a part of the musical "South Pacific."

Music

Buzz Calendar for March 25

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert