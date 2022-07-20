 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Be There: Ting welcomes Keen, Bird, Iron & Wine

This week’s Be There offerings include a pair of big shows at Ting Pavilion and the latest concert in Charlottesville Band’s centennial season.

At Ting PavilionSongwriter Robert Earl Keen announced in January that his current tour will be his last, and local audiences get to be part of the milestone. “I’m Comin’ Home: 41 Years on the Road” will be making a stop at Charlottesville’s Ting Pavilion at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Texas native, recognized as a pioneer of the Americana genre, has recorded 21 albums.

There’s some good news for fans: Keen will keep hosting his popular podcast, and he won’t stop writing.

BJ Barham, the American Aquarium frontman and Reidsville, North Carolina, native, also is on the bill.

For tickets — which are $59.50, $45 and $30 — call (877) 272-8849.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, a creative collaboration will take the Ting stage when Grammy Award nominees Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine appear as part of the Outside Problems Tour with Meshell Ndegeocello.

Iron & Wine is singer-songwriter Sam Beam’s musical project. He and Bird are known for their movie-related music; fans of “Twilight” and “Garden State” savored Iron & Wine’s work, while Bird, an actor as well as a vocalist and whistler, played the Whistling Caruso in “The Muppets.”

Tickets are $60, $50 and $35. Get them by calling (877) 272-8849. And for details or tickets for all Ting Pavilion events, including Fridays After Five, go to tingpavilion.com.

100 years of musicCharlottesville Band fans know that the ensemble was founded in 1922 and has been entertaining audiences ever since. The third Centennial Summer Season Concert is coming up at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College.

The program contains patriotic and popular works, including some film favorites. Listen for “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the national anthem of Ukraine, “Centennial Fanfare,” “Earl of Oxford’s March,” and “Annie Laurie.”

Next will be “Irving Berlin’s Songs for America” and “Leroy Anderson Portrait.” Movie favorites will include selections from “The Patriot” by John Williams, arranged by John Moss, and “Little Mermaid Medley” by Alan Menkin, arranged by Takashi Hoshide.

Listen for “Avenger’s Endgame,” “Sweet Land of Liberty,” “Armed Forces Salute” and “Cville Centennial.”

The plan is to perform outdoors, but if inclement weather threatens, a decision to move indoors will be made by 4:15 p.m. There’s available space for 500 inside.

Admission is free; don’t forget to bring a lawn chair for comfort. For details, go to facebook.com/cvilleband or dial (434) 295-9850.

The Weeknd shares wild trailer for HBO series 'The Idol'

