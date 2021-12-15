Be There: Fluvanna County artists fill virtual concert with variety

This week’s Be There events will begin with a virtual concert by performers from Fluvanna County.
From Fluvanna
County Arts Council“Season’s Greetings from Fluvanna!” is a virtual concert filled with music of different styles by Family Feud Trio, The Jones Family, Empowered Players, Horace Scruggs and Chris Callahan, and Fluvanna Winds.
It begins at 7 p.m. Saturday on the Fluvanna County Arts Council’s Facebook page.
At IX Art Park There’s still time to learn how to add seasonal beauty to your home by signing up for the Ornament Workshop at 2 p.m. Saturday at IX Art Park. The guided three-hour class will offer such tools as scissors and glue guns and such supplies as paints, polymer clay, pipe cleaners, glue, wire and plenty of glitter.
Head to ixartpark.org to learn more about the class and register.
From Kid Pan AlleyKid Pan Alley has been teaming up professional songwriters and children — who, it turns out, are naturals when it comes to songwriting — for years through workshops and residencies that bring youngsters and musicians together. Since the pandemic began, the creative process has gone virtual and yielded a new album: “Maybe By Next Year.”
Children talk about their dreams for the future in songs performed by the Kid Pan Alley Band, which brings in a variety of performers, including Darrell Scott, Natalia Zukerman and Robbie Schafer. The Dec. 12 album release featured a livestreamed virtual house concert with Billy Jonas, Randy Kaplan, Justin Roth and hosts Paul and Cheryl Reisler.
To learn more about the album and the program, go to kidpanalley.org.
At Victory Hall OperaVictory Hall Opera has announced its 2022 season, “Resilience and Renewal.” The season will begin with the world premiere of “Fat Pig” by Matt Boehler and Miriam Gordon-Stewart on Jan. 22 and 27, 2022, at the V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College. Look for Tracy Cox in the role of Helen. Tickets are available at victoryhallopera.org.
“Soundflight 2” is set for June 2022 at Quarry Gardens at Schuyler. The first “Soundflight” production, which broke Victory Hall Opera box-office records earlier this year, brought operatic and instrumental music to a natural outdoor amphitheater in a former stone quarry.
“Love the Color of Your Butterfly” is planned for Sept. 24 in Fry’s Spring Beach Club’s ballroom. Listen to soprano Janinah Burnett and her band of New York artists combine classical and jazz.
Find out about the performers and the productions at victoryhallopera.org.
At Live ArtsThe next production in Live Arts’ reIGNITE season will be “Pipeline” by Dominique Morisseau, which will open Jan. 14.
Actor and playwright David Vaughn Straughn will be making his Live Arts directorial debut with the story of a mother, a son and a failed system. “Pipeline” takes its name from the “school-to-prison pipeline.” The cast will include Asyra Cunningham, Aiyana Marcus, and Tanaka Maria.
There will be discounted tickets for educators, plus an educators’ reception on Jan. 22. Get all the details at livearts.org.