Be There: Fluvanna County artists fill virtual concert with variety

This week’s Be There events will begin with a virtual concert by performers from Fluvanna County.

From Fluvanna

County Arts Council“Season’s Greetings from Fluvanna!” is a virtual concert filled with music of different styles by Family Feud Trio, The Jones Family, Empowered Players, Horace Scruggs and Chris Callahan, and Fluvanna Winds.

It begins at 7 p.m. Saturday on the Fluvanna County Arts Council’s Facebook page.

At IX Art Park There’s still time to learn how to add seasonal beauty to your home by signing up for the Ornament Workshop at 2 p.m. Saturday at IX Art Park. The guided three-hour class will offer such tools as scissors and glue guns and such supplies as paints, polymer clay, pipe cleaners, glue, wire and plenty of glitter.

Head to ixartpark.org to learn more about the class and register.