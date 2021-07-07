Be There: A community band, an acoustic trio and a concerto competition

Now that live performances are coming back, Be There is resuming to help share the details.

This week’s Be There begins with the first event in the newly renamed Cville Band’s 99th Season Summer Concert Series.

Cville BandReady for some outdoor band music? Cville Band’s “Welcome Back” concert will start at 3:30 p.m. at Claudius Crozet Park in Crozet.

To learn more about the free concert, call (434) 295-9850 or go online to cvilleband.org. And don’t forget to mark your calendars for the next events in the series, which are set for 7:30 p.m. July 20 in Piedmont Virginia Community College’s Dickinson Building parking lot, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at The Center at Belvedere, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at Canal Basin Square in Scottsville and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31 in Ting Pavilion.

Terri Allard Trio“Back to Barboursville” will bring the Terri Allard Trio to Four County Players’ home base at 8 p.m. Friday. Head to the community theater’s Mainstage space to hear Allard, Jim Taggart and Sonny Layne perform.