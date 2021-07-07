 Skip to main content
Be There: A community band, an acoustic trio and a concerto competition
Now that live performances are coming back, Be There is resuming to help share the details.

This week’s Be There begins with the first event in the newly renamed Cville Band’s 99th Season Summer Concert Series.

Cville BandReady for some outdoor band music? Cville Band’s “Welcome Back” concert will start at 3:30 p.m. at Claudius Crozet Park in Crozet.

To learn more about the free concert, call (434) 295-9850 or go online to cvilleband.org. And don’t forget to mark your calendars for the next events in the series, which are set for 7:30 p.m. July 20 in Piedmont Virginia Community College’s Dickinson Building parking lot, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at The Center at Belvedere, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at Canal Basin Square in Scottsville and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31 in Ting Pavilion.

Terri Allard Trio“Back to Barboursville” will bring the Terri Allard Trio to Four County Players’ home base at 8 p.m. Friday. Head to the community theater’s Mainstage space to hear Allard, Jim Taggart and Sonny Layne perform.

Keep in mind that procedures are in place to help keep everyone safe from COVID-19. Bring a mask even if you are fully vaccinated, and wear it in high-traffic areas, including the line for picking up tickets and the path to the restroom. You may take your mask off to eat and drinks. If you have not been vaccinated, you will be asked to keep your mask on at all times.

Tickets are $20. Call the box office at (540) 832-5355.

Waynesboro SymphonyThe Waynesboro Symphony is inviting music students ages 13 to 18 to enter its inaugural concerto competition by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 18. Local students from Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Culpeper, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties are invited to participate, as well as students in Amherst, Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham counties.

During the first round, music videos submitted electronically by the Oct. 18 deadline will be judged, and finalists will be invited to perform in person for a panel of judges on Nov. 20 in Waynesboro. The finals will be open to the public. The winner or winners will get the opportunity to perform with the Waynesboro Symphony during its February 2022 concert weekend.

Learn more about the contest online at wsomusic.org.

Virtual folk concertBe There is primarily for live events, but plenty of inviting virtual concerts remain available, too. Kid Pan Alley is serving up one such concert before taking a break during the month of August.

The Kennedys, the Nields and the Reislers will be performing rocking folk music at 7 p.m. Sunday as part of Kid Pan Alley’s free Because We Have Music livestream series.

Sisters Nerissa and Katryn Nield have been performing together for three decades, and they’re marking the occasion by releasing their 20th album, “November.”

Pete and Maura Kennedy hosted the popular “Dharma Cafe” on Sirius XM satellite radio, and they’ve performed over the years with Nanci Griffith and Mary Chapin Carpenter. Guitarist Pete Kennedy has racked up nine WAMMY Awards for best instrumentalist.

Paul Reisler led the groundbreaking folk group Trapezoid for 25 years before founding Kid Pan Alley in 1999. He and Cheryl have been singing together for nine years now

Make reservations at KidPanAlley.eventbrite.com.

