Auditions for Sept. 4

Oratorio Society of Virginia: Auditions for the 2021-2022 season will be from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Each audition will last about 10 minutes and consist of vocalizing to determine vocal range and best vocal part, rhythmic sight-singing and a brief prepared piece. Prepare a piece to sing; the music director can suggest choices if needed. Vaccination against COVID-19 is required in order to audition, rehearse and perform with the ensemble. Sign up for an audition time at oratoriosociety.org/singers. oratoriosociety.org. (434) 295-4385.