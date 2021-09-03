Auditions for Sept. 4

Oratorio Society of Virginia: Auditions for the 2021-2022 season will be from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Each audition will last about 10 minutes and consist of vocalizing to determine vocal range and best vocal part, rhythmic sight-singing and a brief prepared piece. Prepare a piece to sing; the music director can suggest choices if needed. Vaccination against COVID-19 is required in order to audition, rehearse and perform with the ensemble. Sign up for an audition time at oratoriosociety.org/singers. oratoriosociety.org. (434) 295-4385.
University of Virginia: Auditions for UVa ensembles, workshops and private lessons are available. Go to music.virginia.edu/auditions and click on the desired ensemble to learn more about its Zoom, pre-recorded and/or live performance audition requirements. The page is being updated regularly as COVID-19 conditions change. Fill out the online interest form or subscribe to the Music at UVa emails to get prompt updates; links available on the site. music. virginia.edu/auditions.