Oratorio Society of Virginia: Auditions are available from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom for a close-knit group dedicated to providing excellent and joyful music to our community. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, all auditions and events will be held via Zoom for the foreseeable future. Contact Chorus Chair Kimberly Lauter at tosvachoruschair@gmail.com. Information: oratoriosociety.org/singers.
Auditions for Jan. 18
Related to this story
Most Popular
If it's commissioned, the sculpture will face the historic Ryman Auditorium, a music venue where Dolly Parton has played throughout her career.
- Updated
Phil Spector, the eccentric and revolutionary music producer who transformed rock music with his “Wall of Sound” method and who later was convicted of murder, has died. He was 81.
Participants will learn how to design digital musical instruments and then compose their own music.
Early 2021 is set to include new music from stars like Foo Fighters and Sia as well as such indie faves as The Hold Steady. Here’s a first look.
Elvis Presley was born on this day in 1935. Here are eight things you might not have known about the King of Rock and Roll.
“Almost every record I'm tortured over, because I want it to be right,” he explained. “This one, I just wanted to have fun.”
LONDON — Simon Rattle is set to leave his job as musical director at the London Symphony Orchestra to lead the Munich-based Bavarian Radio Sym…
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A statue of country music icon Dolly Parton could be added to the Capitol grounds in Nashville, Tennessee, if one state law…
Every Friday, national arts reporter Geoff Edgers hosts The Washington Post’s first Instagram Live show from his barn in Massachusetts. He has…
"Whenever it’s in your power to give back, you should. This life isn’t about storing up wealth for yourself."