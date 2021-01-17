 Skip to main content
Auditions for Jan. 18
Oratorio Society of Virginia: Auditions are available from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom for a close-knit group dedicated to providing excellent and joyful music to our community. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, all auditions and events will be held via Zoom for the foreseeable future. Contact Chorus Chair Kimberly Lauter at tosvachoruschair@gmail.com. Information: oratoriosociety.org/singers.

