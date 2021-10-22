 Skip to main content
At The Garage, Rachael Sage shares layers of musical textures
During this evening’s show at The Garage, Rachael Sage will be performing on piano and guitar. Kelly Halloran will join her on violin for the free event which will get started at 6 p.m.

 Tom Moore

When Rachael Sage performs at The Garage on Saturday evening, listeners can expect to hear music from her new album, “Poetica,” so keep an ear out for such fare as singles “Thanksgiving,” “Passenger” and “Magenta and Blue.” But with a total of 14 albums to draw from, there’s plenty of room for variety.

“I’ll probably be doing 50-50 from ‘Poetica’ and my prior album, ‘Character,’” Sage said.

The six-time Independent Music Awards winner and MPress Records founder will be performing on piano and guitar in the compact performance space, and she’ll be joined by violinist Kelly Halloran. “She’s just phenomenal,” Sage said.

Although only two musicians will be performing, the magical convenience of looping will offer opportunities to add texture and volume.

“The looping station allows a fuller, layered sound,” Sage said. It’s a palette the singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has enjoyed exploring.

“When I first started doing this album, I was only layering my vocals,” Sage said. In a creative nod to the artistry of Bobby McFerrin, she dove into finding new ways to use her body, and not only her voice, as an instrument. She clapped her hands, thumped her chest and explored other percussive effects that enhanced her vocals.

To create her spoken-word “Poetica” collection during the pandemic, she mined the possibilities offered by looping and other technologies. “Things became quite layered and nuanced, and I taught myself to engineer during lockdown,” she said.

“It felt very empowering not to be relying on someone else,” Sage said, but don’t expect her to start engineering all her projects. “On the flip side, getting back on the next album, I will welcome the expertise and experience.”

For “Poetica,” Sage teamed up with cellist Dave Eggar, a longtime collaborator who also is known for his work with Duncan Sheik, Esperanza Spaulding and Corinne Bailey Rae. Eggar helped her winnow a potential field of more than 200 poems into the final lineup of 18 spoken-word selections. It helped to have a teammate who’s so well versed; both of Eggar’s parents are poetry professors.

Fans also will want to keep an eye out Saturday for Sage’s bullet microphone. “It looks like something Lenny Kravitz might use,” she said.

Saturday’s show begins at 6 p.m., and it’s free.

If You Go

Rachael Sage

with violinist Kelly Halloran

6 p.m. Saturday

The Garage at 100 E. Jefferson St.

Free

thegaragecville.com

