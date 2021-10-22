At The Garage, Rachael Sage shares layers of musical textures

When Rachael Sage performs at The Garage on Saturday evening, listeners can expect to hear music from her new album, “Poetica,” so keep an ear out for such fare as singles “Thanksgiving,” “Passenger” and “Magenta and Blue.” But with a total of 14 albums to draw from, there’s plenty of room for variety.

“I’ll probably be doing 50-50 from ‘Poetica’ and my prior album, ‘Character,’” Sage said.

The six-time Independent Music Awards winner and MPress Records founder will be performing on piano and guitar in the compact performance space, and she’ll be joined by violinist Kelly Halloran. “She’s just phenomenal,” Sage said.

Although only two musicians will be performing, the magical convenience of looping will offer opportunities to add texture and volume.

“The looping station allows a fuller, layered sound,” Sage said. It’s a palette the singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has enjoyed exploring.