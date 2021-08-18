At LOCKN' Farm, follow Dawes from Black Sabbath back to folk-rock

“We’ve been wanting to play for a long time, and we’re finally happy it’s lined up,” said Taylor Goldsmith, frontman of folk-rock band Dawes.
He’s speaking of LOCKN’ Farm Summer 2021, the series of mini-festivals happening instead of the usual massive LOCKN’ event. Dawes has wanted to take part in the event’s culture, but “a series of things” have kept the band from getting here. After the wait, the group isn’t doing just a regular weekend.
“We’re doing the whole album ‘Paranoid,’” covering the entire album for Friday night before doing a more regular set on Saturday, Goldsmith explained.
Black Sabbath might not seem like a natural choice of covers for a band that broke through touring with Jackson Browne, but Goldsmith’s enthusiasm comes through easily.
“What would be something that would stand out and be off the beaten path?” he said. “Maybe take those jam qualities that we love about the Dead and other bands and put it to that album. I don’t want to cop Tommy Iommi guitar solos — I couldn’t if I wanted to — so it’s more just learning these songs and these structures and playing it our way. What’s something that means a lot to us but wouldn’t be normal or seemingly in our lane? And that’s a record we love.”
The group had done one outdoor show and a Dead-based appearance in Nashville, but LOCKN’s Fred the Festival will kick off its first run of shows since the start of the pandemic.
“I’m just thrilled to be back,” he said. “It’s easy to remember how much this matters to me.”
Dawes has plenty to be excited about right now besides the chance to cover Sabbath. Last year, the band released “Good Luck with Whatever,” and now it’s celebrating the 10th anniversary of pivotal release “Nothing Is Wrong” with a deluxe edition.
“When we made ‘North Hills,’ our first album it was a primer in our mini-universe and people were like, ‘Cool. What else you got?’” said Goldsmith. “‘Nothing Is Wrong’... we were very lucky. We didn’t know what we were doing. We were just 25-year-olds that wanted to make sounds we liked. When we released that record, it seemed like the right second record to solidify a fan base ... to widen the spectrum of what we’re capable of. In that sense, we felt incredibly lucky.”
As fortunate as they were, the musicians also found themselves increasingly busy, working with Jackson Browne (who appears on the album), playing at Occupy Wall Street and performing as themselves on the TV show “Parenthood.”
“It is a work overload in a way that was only assessed and acknowledged after the fact,” Goldsmith said. “I look at that now as pivotal, but in the moment we were gunning it and trying to keep our heads above water. Looking back, ‘I guess we did get on our first bus ... I guess we did play this venue for the first time.’”
Goldsmith still doesn’t recognize himself as a rock star and thinks about his career in a different light.
“That’s just what it means to be a human,” he said. “I think everyone is like: ‘How close am I to losing this thing that I like?’ With Dawes, it never really set in until much later that things are pretty good.”
Also, we live in a world that teaches us to compete at all times with people, which is not helpful,” he continued. “You look at Instagram ... it triggers that impulse to want to compete. We do our damnedest to not give into it.”
Some of Goldsmith’s thinking might be changed by family life. He and his wife, actress Mandy Moore, had their first child last February, and Goldsmith said, “He’s my favorite thing to talk about.”
Paraphrasing a friend of his, Goldsmith said that “being a dad didn’t change what was important, but it showed me that the reason why it’s important isn’t why I thought it was important.”
He used to think about “what’s bigger, what’s more, what’s next,” and while he still hears that voice, he recognizes that “I need [my son] to be proud of me. I don’t need to sell out a certain size room. I need him to see it all and be like, ‘My dad did what he wanted, and he did it on his terms.’ That would make me the proudest.”
Goldsmith’s son should have plenty to take in. Dawes continues its run of albums, each of which “talk[s] to each other.”
“They’re these characters that are riffing on each other, embellishing upon each other,” the songwriter said.
He doesn’t necessarily consider the shifts between albums in the moment, moving from a lush album, to a more acoustic on, and so on.
“I never want to be the dude that says, ‘This is what fans like us for, so we want to do that,’” he continued. “The person that smells the bulls—t first is the audience.”
Challenging yourself and getting out of your comfort zone is “important for an artist,” and that sort of attitude remains “a guiding principle” for Dawes.
Goldsmith himself gets involved in all sorts of collaborations — including 2014’s “The New Basement Tapes,” with an all-star lineup. That kind of work “feeds” Dawes and Goldsmith creatively, giving them new “tools” for future work, of which hopefully there will be plenty.
“That’s stuff’s a thrill and it always comes to the next session,” he said, “but I just want to stack those Dawes records.”