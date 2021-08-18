At LOCKN' Farm, follow Dawes from Black Sabbath back to folk-rock

Goldsmith still doesn’t recognize himself as a rock star and thinks about his career in a different light.

“That’s just what it means to be a human,” he said. “I think everyone is like: ‘How close am I to losing this thing that I like?’ With Dawes, it never really set in until much later that things are pretty good.”

Also, we live in a world that teaches us to compete at all times with people, which is not helpful,” he continued. “You look at Instagram ... it triggers that impulse to want to compete. We do our damnedest to not give into it.”

Some of Goldsmith’s thinking might be changed by family life. He and his wife, actress Mandy Moore, had their first child last February, and Goldsmith said, “He’s my favorite thing to talk about.”

Paraphrasing a friend of his, Goldsmith said that “being a dad didn’t change what was important, but it showed me that the reason why it’s important isn’t why I thought it was important.”