Andy Grammer's 'grounded optimism' fuels his Paramount show

The most promising forecast for this weekend comes not from a meteorologist, but from a multiplatinum singer/songwriter.

“We weathered the storm,” said Andy Grammer, who’s bringing his “The Art of Joy” tour to the Paramount Theater on Sunday evening. “It’s a good time to be contemplating and singing your heart out about joy. We all need that right now.”

The artist behind such pop-rock hits as “Keep Your Head Up,” “Don’t Give Up on Me,” “Fine By Me” and the quadruple-platinum “Honey, I’m Good” relishes the chance to be out from under the pandemic isolation that parked tours and canceled concerts for so long. He is grateful to have his band back together and to hear audiences singing along with him on his current tour.

And the father of two is happy to remind listeners that a little affirmation can go a long way.

“A concert is like a spiritual chiropractor,” Grammer said. “You didn’t know you needed it, and you leave adjusted.”

Grammer’s songs have reached people who’ve needed a boost on a wide variety of platforms. His songs have been streamed billions of times. He picked up a Sports Emmy for outstanding music direction and a Clio Award when “Don’t Give Up on Me” was in the soundtrack for ESPN’s 13th annual V Week for Cancer Reach. In his podcast, “The Good Parts,” he takes a closer look at the qualities that keep well-known entertainers going strong.

Sunday’s in-person show can offer some validation to the optimists out there who’ve been teased or tormented for maintaining sunny attitudes in the face of tough circumstances.

“We throw a pretty serious party,” the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant said. “Big band, horn section, spoken word.

“It’s kind of a rebelliously optimistic good time.”

When the pandemic halted tours and shut down live performances, Grammer spent time writing, reflecting and “really being quiet with myself, which I hadn’t done in a long time,” he said. All the “self-love, self-worth stuff” reminded him how important it was to reach past the concept of happiness, which is linked to external circumstances, to grasp joy, which stirs in even wounded hearts and helps build resilience in trying times.

Not familiar with Grammer’s work yet? There’s still time to check out his past albums, including “Andy Grammer,” “Magazines or Novels” and his 2019 release, “Naïve.” And Grammer continues to release new songs about every month or so. Head to andygrammer.com to hear his EP “The Art of Joy,” which includes “Saved My Life,” “Joy,” “Love Myself,” “Lease on Life” and “Damn It Feels Good to Be Me.” Keep an ear out also for “Good Man (First Love),” which is coming out June 24.

So keep in mind the old adage about dancing as if no one is watching and singing as if no one can hear you. Sometimes, singing out loud is good for the soul, so mute the downers in your environment and let your inner critic go straight to voicemail. Sunday’s show offers an opportunity to take a recess from stress and a break from whatever might be getting you down.

If you’d really like to revel in that uplifting feeling after the show is over, keep in mind that both the meet-and-greet package and the VIP package come with a custom “Art of Joy” scented candle.

Remember that masks are required inside the Paramount. Get all the details at the paramount.net or dial (434) 979-1333 to reach the box office.

If You Go

Andy Grammer 

"The Art of Joy" Tour

7:30 p.m. Sunday

Paramount Theater

$69.75 gold circle, $54.75, $44.75, $34.75

theparamount.net

(434) 979-1333

