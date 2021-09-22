Amy Grant savors time shared with her audiences

Stepping to the microphone again after a long pandemic delay reminded Amy Grant how much live music means to audiences and musicians alike.

"That first sound check, every song brought a lump to my throat," Grant said. The tears in the corners of her eyes brought home the joy of the connection between performer and perceiver that makes live shows so satisfying.

"I've made a lot of music through Zoom, and that's like a vacuum," the winner of six Grammy Awards and multiple Dove Awards said. What she has missed is "the energy that happens between the audience and the stage."

Grant gets it from an audience member's perspective, too. When she savored a live show by Jackson Browne and James Taylor not long ago as part of a masked and grateful audience, she said, "We're all singing 'Fire and Rain.' We're all looking at each other with love."

When Grant performs Saturday evening at Charlottesville's Paramount Theater, she'll drink in that sense of connection as deeply as listeners will. And she'll be feeling a sense of responsibility to make the moment special for everyone else. She said she always puts herself in the listener's shoes to acknowledge what each person has done to make the evening possible, from buying tickets to finding parking spaces, and she insists it's not about her.