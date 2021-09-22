Amy Grant savors time shared with her audiences

Stepping to the microphone again after a long pandemic delay reminded Amy Grant how much live music means to audiences and musicians alike.
"That first sound check, every song brought a lump to my throat," Grant said. The tears in the corners of her eyes brought home the joy of the connection between performer and perceiver that makes live shows so satisfying.
"I've made a lot of music through Zoom, and that's like a vacuum," the winner of six Grammy Awards and multiple Dove Awards said. What she has missed is "the energy that happens between the audience and the stage."
Grant gets it from an audience member's perspective, too. When she savored a live show by Jackson Browne and James Taylor not long ago as part of a masked and grateful audience, she said, "We're all singing 'Fire and Rain.' We're all looking at each other with love."
When Grant performs Saturday evening at Charlottesville's Paramount Theater, she'll drink in that sense of connection as deeply as listeners will. And she'll be feeling a sense of responsibility to make the moment special for everyone else. She said she always puts herself in the listener's shoes to acknowledge what each person has done to make the evening possible, from buying tickets to finding parking spaces, and she insists it's not about her.
"The arts are to help people connect to themselves and each other," Grant said. "I put on makeup, I puff my hair and I put on a cute outfit. But I always see myself as a facilitator."
Grant can't always see the responses from the audiences, but she takes them to heart. When a friend asked her if she'd seen the impromptu conga line that had formed in the audience at a recent concert, Grant replied, "No, but I felt it."
Saturday's concert will include "songs from the last 40 years that I've made music," Grant said from Alexandria, where she was spending a day off with a friend. "I have one brand-new song. I wrote the chorus to some music that a friend of mine wrote thirty years ago. I pulled it out thirty years later, and it's so different to sing it at sixty."
Her current tour also celebrates the 30th anniversary of "Heart in Motion," the upbeat pop album that introduced the wildly popular contemporary Christian music artist to a whole new audience. Fans who knew Christian music's first platinum-selling performer from "El Shaddai," "Angels" and other songs heard her glide seamlessly onto the pop charts with five hits from "Heart in Motion" — "Baby Baby," "Every Heartbeat," "Good for Me," "That's What Love Is For" and "I Will Remember You."
Grant has gained another new audience in recent years for her well-received tours of Christmas favorites, and she will be teaming up with Michael W. Smith for a series of Christmas shows in the first half of December. She'll spend the rest of December presenting a dozen shows at the Ryman Auditorium with her husband, Vince Gill; their "Christmas at the Ryman" series is a holiday tradition they've enjoyed since 1993, and watching Gill play his guitar and sing never loses its magic.
"I fall in love with him all over again when I see him do what he was born to do," Grant said.
She has a new appreciation for touring after a 15-month pandemic pause and a sentimental realization that time, like hearts, stays in motion. Her youngest daughter, Corinna, is a junior in college — "We're empty nesters," Grant said warmly — and the chance to get back out on the road and share music with listeners is always a gift.
"It feels precious," she said. "You just don't know when you'll be back out there. You just don't know."
Grant and Smith served as executive producers on the new Lionsgate film "The Jesus Music," which is filled with interviews with Kirk Franklin, TobyMac, Steven Curtis Chapman, Smith, Grant and other Christian artists. The film is scheduled to reach theaters on Oct. 1.
Grant said the film is "just a snapshot" of the origins of the genre. "What I love about this movie is I learned so much about the beginnings of Christian music," she said.
Masks will be required inside the theater, regardless of vaccination status. The Paramount requires proof of vaccination, or proof of a negative test within 72 hours of the event's starting time, and a valid photo ID. Learn more about the Paramount's pandemic safety policy at theparamount.net.