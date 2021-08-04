Allman Betts Band savoring time back with audiences

When the Allman Betts Band takes the stage at the Paramount Theater on Sunday evening, the musicians will share original songs from sophomore effort “Bless Your Heart” and from the band’s 2019 debut, “Down by the River.”
There also will be some classic Allman Brothers songs, which listeners like to hear from a band founded by guitarists, vocalists and songwriters Devon Allman, son of Gregg Allman, and Duane Betts, son of Dickey Betts. They perform with Berry Duane Oakley, son of Berry Oakley, on bass; Johnny Stachela on guitar; John Ginty on Hammond B3 organ; and R. Scott Bryan and John Lum on percussion.
What the musicians may look forward most to sharing these days is the simple pleasure of playing music in person before audience members who’ve missed the transporting musical moments between performer and perceiver just as much as they have.
“It’s exciting to be back on the road. It’s what we love to do,” Stachela said. “There’s no other feeling like it. Music is a communal thing, and I’ve missed that. It was a very difficult year.”
Dive in and listen to the cohesive sound of “Bless Your Heart,” and you can be forgiven for thinking these men have been performing together and anticipating each other’s musical moves for decades. They actually teamed up in November 2018 to pool their diverse musical influences and talents. Stachela confirms a listener’s sense that the musicians listen carefully to each contribution and bring out the best in each other.
“There’s a really good chemistry with the group,” Stachela said. “It’s always all about the song. You take the ego out of it and make it about the song.”
Recorded at Muscle Shoals Sound Studios and produced by Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, John Prine, Margo Price, Elvis Presley), “Bless Your Heart” blossomed in the studio. Stachela said that the new collection captures musical moments in an appealing way.
“Most of the last record, ‘Bless Your Heart, was written on the road,” he said. When Allman and Betts, the band’s primary songwriters, come up with song ideas, they bring them to the group in rare moments of spare time.
“When they get an idea, they’ll often bring it to sound check,” Stachela said, as there isn’t much practice time on the road. “The song is being born right in front of you. There’s a lot of magic to that, too.”
Many keepers take shape in the studio while different members are adding musical elements to help an initial idea bloom into a complete song.
“It’s like a photograph,” Stachela said. “You’re capturing the birth of a song. It’s like you’re capturing a moment in time.”
Stachela is proud of “Bless Your Heart.”
“I love the record,” he said. “’Savannah’s Dream,’ an instrumental, is a real favorite of mine.” He also mentioned “The Doctor’s Daughter,” on which Oakley and the band’s songwriter friend Stoll Vaughan share writing credit with Allman and Betts.
“When we finished making the record, I thought, ‘I have no idea what the first single would be, because I liked them all, ’” Sachela said. When Vaughan’s “Magnolia Road” was selected as the lead single, “it sort of made sense,” he said.
The band wasn’t able to tour the way it normally would have after “Bless Your Heart,” because large gatherings were shut down to protect people from the spread of COVID-19. Now that the band is taking the stage again, there’s heartwarming proof that listeners have been keeping the faith.
“It’s great to see people in the audience singing along,” Stachela said.
The grateful guitarist is savoring these moments.
“I just want people to have fun,” he said. “I always knew music was special, but with the pandemic, and music being taken away, it has meant so much more. I hope people coming to our show will get to enjoy it the way I’ve been able to enjoy hearing music again.”
The show starts at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Paramount. The River Kittens and Derek Woods Band also are on the bill.
Tickets are $59.50, $49.50, $44.50 and $34.50. Get them from the Paramount’s box office, which can be reached at the paramount.net and (434) 979-1333.