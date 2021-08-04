Allman Betts Band savoring time back with audiences

When the Allman Betts Band takes the stage at the Paramount Theater on Sunday evening, the musicians will share original songs from sophomore effort “Bless Your Heart” and from the band’s 2019 debut, “Down by the River.”

There also will be some classic Allman Brothers songs, which listeners like to hear from a band founded by guitarists, vocalists and songwriters Devon Allman, son of Gregg Allman, and Duane Betts, son of Dickey Betts. They perform with Berry Duane Oakley, son of Berry Oakley, on bass; Johnny Stachela on guitar; John Ginty on Hammond B3 organ; and R. Scott Bryan and John Lum on percussion.

What the musicians may look forward most to sharing these days is the simple pleasure of playing music in person before audience members who’ve missed the transporting musical moments between performer and perceiver just as much as they have.

“It’s exciting to be back on the road. It’s what we love to do,” Stachela said. “There’s no other feeling like it. Music is a communal thing, and I’ve missed that. It was a very difficult year.”