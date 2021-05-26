Walker aims to tell story of a father, a son and a song

“It’s all about the quality and making sure it is amazing,” he said.

Walker also is the author of “The Most Beautiful Thing in the World,” a children’s book about a little boy who dreamed of becoming a pilot but discovered that he was losing his eyesight.

“Our Song” tells the story of a young boy who longs to play the piano with the skill and verve his beloved father brings to the keyboard. That longing strikes fear in his father’s heart, because his son has a congenital condition that changed the shape and range of motion of his hands. The father wants to protect his son from disappointment and potential ridicule, so he tries distracting his son with offers to help him learn to play drums instead.

“The son wants to play the piano like his dad,” Walker said. “But the dad gets sad, because he doesn’t want the son to attempt it and be sad.”