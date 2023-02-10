The Virginia Film Festival will launch its year-round film series offerings with a documentary film screening and panel discussion at The Miller Center about the war in Ukraine.

The Miller Center is teaming up with the Center for Strategic and International Studies and the film festival to present "Ukraine: The Price of Human War" at 4 p.m. Feb. 23.

After a screening of short documentary films about the war and its current status, there will be a panel discussion featuring Sarah Charles, head of the Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance at USAID; Tetiana Deshko, director of international programs for the Alliance for Public Health, Ukraine; Seth Jones, senior vice president, Harold Brown Chair, director of the International Security Program and director of the Transnational Threats Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies; and J. Stephen Morrison, the Miller Center's James R. Schlesinger Distinguished Professor and senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The event is free. Audience members may register to attend in person or online at virginiafilmfestival.org.

Three new films have been announced in the VAFF at Violet Crown series, which presents film screenings at Violet Crown Charlottesville. Look for "To Leslie" on Feb. 28, "Little Richard: I am Everything" on March 21 and "Joyland" on April 11. All screenings begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets for series films are $13 for adults and $11 for children, students and seniors at violetcrown.com, and tickets for "To Leslie" already are available at virginiafilmfestival.org.

The Virginia Film Festival soon will announce dates and details of its 36th year, which will bring films and related events to Charlottesville in the fall. Find out more at virginiafilmfestival.org.