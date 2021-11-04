Virginia Film Festival's return to in-person events brings in 8,488 viewers

The 34th annual Virginia Film Festival drew 8,488 movie buffs to its screenings in last month’s return to in-person events.
The festival offered 85 films and more than 75 special guests, including actor Martha Plimpton, screenwriter and actor Danny Strong, author Beth Macy, and playwright and screenwriter Jeremy O. Harris. Harris received this year’s American Perspectives Award for Outstanding Achievement in Cinema.
Audience members cast ballots for their favorite films during the festival, which took place from Oct. 27 to 31. The winners of the 2021 VAFF Audience Awards were as follows:
■ Narrative feature: “The Machinery of Dreams”
■ Documentary feature: “Stay Prayed Up”
■ Narrative short: “Calf Rope”
■ Documentary short: “When We Were Bullies”
The 2021 Programmers’ Awards went to the following films:
■ Narrative feature: “The Speech”
■ Documentary feature: “Socks on Fire”
Narrative short: “The Acolyte”
■ Documentary short: “In the Shadow of the Pines”
The Reel South Short Award, an honor presented by the festival and Reel South, is “There Was Nobody Here We Knew,” directed by Khaula Malik.
For more information about the festival, which is a program of the University of Virginia and the Office of the Provost and Vice Provost for the Arts, go to virginiafilmfestival.org.