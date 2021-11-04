 Skip to main content
Virginia Film Festival's return to in-person events brings in 8,488 viewers
Virginia Film Festival's return to in-person events brings in 8,488 viewers

The 34th annual Virginia Film Festival drew 8,488 movie buffs to its screenings in last month’s return to in-person events.

The festival offered 85 films and more than 75 special guests, including actor Martha Plimpton, screenwriter and actor Danny Strong, author Beth Macy, and playwright and screenwriter Jeremy O. Harris. Harris received this year’s American Perspectives Award for Outstanding Achievement in Cinema.

Audience members cast ballots for their favorite films during the festival, which took place from Oct. 27 to 31. The winners of the 2021 VAFF Audience Awards were as follows:

■ Narrative feature: “The Machinery of Dreams”

■ Documentary feature: “Stay Prayed Up”

■ Narrative short: “Calf Rope”

■ Documentary short: “When We Were Bullies”

The 2021 Programmers’ Awards went to the following films:

■ Narrative feature: “The Speech”

■ Documentary feature: “Socks on Fire”

Narrative short: “The Acolyte”

■ Documentary short: “In the Shadow of the Pines”

The Reel South Short Award, an honor presented by the festival and Reel South, is “There Was Nobody Here We Knew,” directed by Khaula Malik.

For more information about the festival, which is a program of the University of Virginia and the Office of the Provost and Vice Provost for the Arts, go to virginiafilmfestival.org.

Film fest explores group identity, schisms and violence
Film fest explores group identity, schisms and violence

“I hope people see the film and understand that groups have trauma like individuals do, and the healing process from something like the Civil War is complicated and enduring,” Castelloe said. “When a group’s hurt is not mourned or worked through, it is passed on and often becomes the cornerstone of group identity. It can become impossible to see past that old wound.”

Giving the Western some swagger in 'The Harder They Fall'

But as warmly as Samuel feels about the Western, some elements of the genre have always gnawed at him. For much of the Western's history, Black people seldom made it on screen, and when they did, they were usually subservient background characters. That isn't just inequitable, it's inaccurate.

Elementary school principal directs horror film

“I made ‘Royal Jelly’ while working full-time as an elementary school principal and completing my [education specialist] degree,” Riley said. “Oh, and there was also that little COVID-19 thing unfolding at the time as well.”

