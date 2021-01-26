Virginia Film Festival's Beyond the Screen series begins Feb. 4 with 'The Little Things'

Beyond the Screen: A Virtual Conversation Series will begin its 2021 schedule at 3 p.m. Feb. 4 with a livestreamed discussion of “The Little Things,” which stars Academy Award winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto.

Joining the discussion in the Virginia Film Festival’s popular program will be writer/director John Lee Hancock and producer Mark Johnson. Emmy Award-winning journalist Elizabeth Flock will moderate the discussion.

Beyond the Screen events are free; pre-registration is available at https://virginiafilmfestival.org/year_round/the-little-things. The events are livestreamed on Zoom and open to the public, and they are archived on the film festival’s YouTube channel. Films may be rented or purchased through various streaming platforms before the talk.

“The Little Things” will premiere Friday on HBO Max and in selected theaters.

The Virginia Film Festival is a program of the University of Virginia and the Office of the Provost and Vice Provost for the Arts. Learn more at virginiafilmfestival.org.

