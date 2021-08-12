Virginia Film Festival will present 'The Neutral Ground,' discussion

The Virginia Film Festival will present a free livestreamed event at 7 p.m. Monday that will feature director C.J. Hunt in a conversation with moderator Daniel Fairley II, Charlottesville's Youth Opportunity Coordinator focused on Black Male Achievement. The event is part of the festival's "Beyond the Screen: A Virtual Conversation Series."

The virtual discussion will focus on Hunt's new documentary, "The Neutral Ground," which follows the city of New Orleans' fight over Civil War monuments. Hunt began filming the New Orleans City Council's 2015 vote to remove four Confederate monuments. When the removal was halted by death threats, Hunt's original idea for a comedy short became an exploration of why the Lost Cause from 1865 continues to have such power in present-day America.