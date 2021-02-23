Virginia Film Festival, Virginia Festival of the Book team up for author event

The Virginia Film Festival and the Virginia Festival of the Book will team up to present a livestreamed conversation with author Mike Harris at 4 p.m. March 23.

During the event, Harris will speak about “Mike Nichols: A Life,” his biography of the renowned improv comedian and stage and film director, with moderator, filmmaker and VAFF associate programmer Joe Fab. The event, part of the Beyond the Screen series, is free; pre-registration is required at virginiafilmfestival.org/year_round_/mark-harris.

The book can be purchased locally at University of Virginia Bookstore. A recording of the March 23 conversation will be archived on the film festival’s YouTube channel.

Harris has written the first full-scale biography of Nichols, who won an Academy Award for “The Graduate” and also is known for “Catch-22,” “Silkwood,” “Working Girl,” “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” and “Charlie Wilson’s War.” Nichols is a member of the exclusive EGOT group of distinguished artists who’ve taken home Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

The VAFF’s Beyond the Screen series will be presented monthly this year, and announcements about upcoming events are planned for late March.

To learn more about the film festival, go to virginiafilmfestival.org. For details about the 27th annual Virginia Festival of the Book, which will take place from March 13 to 26, go to vbook.org.