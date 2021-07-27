Virginia Film Festival, Violet Crown team up for 'Sopranos' triple feature event

Fans of "The Sopranos" can gain new insights into the award-winning television drama when the Virginia Film Festival and Violet Crown Charlottesville present "The Sopranos Sessions: A Special Theatrical Triple Feature" at 6 p.m. Aug. 5 at Violet Crown Charlottesville.

Directed by Kristian Farga, "The Sopranos Sessions" takes a closer look at creator David Chase's series, which took home 21 Emmy Awards, five Golden Globes and two Peabody Awards during its six seasons on HBO. The three films will include "My Dinner with Alan: A Sopranos Session," "The Last Supper: A Sopranos Session" and "David Chase: A Sopranos Session."

Tickets are $13.50; seniors, students and children get in for $12. To buy tickets, go to charlotteville.violetcrown.com. For information, go to virginiafilmfestival.org.