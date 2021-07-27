 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia Film Festival, Violet Crown team up for 'Sopranos' triple feature event
0 comments

Virginia Film Festival, Violet Crown team up for 'Sopranos' triple feature event

  • 0

Fans of "The Sopranos" can gain new insights into the award-winning television drama when the Virginia Film Festival and Violet Crown Charlottesville present "The Sopranos Sessions: A Special Theatrical Triple Feature" at 6 p.m. Aug. 5 at Violet Crown Charlottesville.

Directed by Kristian Farga, "The Sopranos Sessions" takes a closer look at creator David Chase's series, which took home 21 Emmy Awards, five Golden Globes and two Peabody Awards during its six seasons on HBO. The three films will include "My Dinner with Alan: A Sopranos Session," "The Last Supper: A Sopranos Session" and "David Chase: A Sopranos Session."

Tickets are $13.50; seniors, students and children get in for $12. To buy tickets, go to charlotteville.violetcrown.com. For information, go to virginiafilmfestival.org

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Netflix is developing a live-action Pokémon series

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Movies

Best Bets for Saturday, July 24

Music on the Patio with Grass Fed: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservat…

Movies

Best Bets for Wednesday, July 21

Wind Down Wednesday with Mojo Pie: 6-9 p.m., food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.

Movies

Best Bets for Friday, July 16

Fridays After Five with Erin & The Wildfire and Spudnik: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (4…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert