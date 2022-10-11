Virginia Film Festival unveils schedule with Jonathan Majors, Chrissy Metz and others

Rising star Jonathan Majors will accept the Breakthrough Star Award and present his latest film and "This Is It" star Chrissy Metz will be on hand for a screening and conversation during the 35th annual Virginia Film Festival.

The annual celluloid celebration will take place from Nov. 2 to 6 in a variety of Charlottesville venues. And after years of pandemic-related modifications, all screenings will take place in person this time.

The complete VAFF program will be posted online at 9 a.m. Thursday at virginiafilmfestival.org, and tickets will go on sale to the public at noon Oct. 18. Highlights were revealed Tuesday at the Jefferson Theater.

"What strikes me more than anything is the breadth and the scope of what we're offering," said Jody Kielbasa, festival director. "These are incredible films and incredible series."

This year's Nov. 2 Opening Night Film will be "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," starring Daniel Craig. The cast includes Ed Norton, Janelle Monae, Kate Hudson, Ethan Hawke, Katherine Hahn and Leslie Odom Jr.

Majors will present the film "Devotion" during the festival's Gala Screening on Nov. 3 and join Tyler Coates of The Hollywood Reporter to talk about the film, in which Majors portrays Jesse LeRoy Brown, the U.S. Navy's first Black aviator.

Kielbasa said Majors, who launched a busy string of successes with his 2019 starring role in "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," is "really just about to explode on the scene right now" after star turns in "The Harder They Fall," "Jungleland," "White Boy Rick," "Da Five Bloods" and the HBO series "Lovecraft Country."

Marvel universe fans saw Majors as Kang the Conqueror in the series "Loki," and he has upcoming roles in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and "Creed III."

The Nov. 4 Gala Screening is "Stay Awake," and Emmy Award-winning director Jamie Sisley, a Virginia native, will return for the event. Metz, who plays a mother battling addiction, and Wyatt Oleff, playing her son, will be on hand for the film and a post-screening conversation with USA Today entertainment writer Brian Truitt.

At the screening, Sisley will receive the VAFF's Gov. Gerald L. Baliles Founder's Award. Kielbasa praised Baliles, a festival founder, as "a friend and mentor" and said he treasured memories of a festival event in which the former Virginia governor moderated a conversation between reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein at a screening of "All the President's Men."

"My Father's Dragon" will be shown as the Family Centerpiece Film on Nov. 5. The animated film from Cartoon Saloon is directed by Oscar nominee Nora Twomey; Meg LeFauve is screenwriter. Twomey, LeFauve and Julie Lynn, a UVa alumna and longtime VAFF Advisory Board member, will take part in a conversation with film critic Carlos Aguilar, and LeFauve will receive the VAFF Screenwriting Achievement Award.

The Nov. 5 Centerpiece Film is Sarah Polley's "Women Talking," which stars Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Ben Wishaw and Frances McDormand. A tribute to Judith Ivey will follow, as will a conversation.

"Empire of Light" is the Closing Night Film slated for Nov. 6. Director Sam Mendes' first film since "1917" stars Olivia Colman, Michael Ward and Colin Firth.

Academy Award-winning filmmaker, writer and LGBTQIA+ activist Dustin Lance Black will attend to speak about his film "Mama's Boy," which is based on his bestselling autobiography. Ilya Tovbis, who's in his first year as VAFF's senior programmer, said Black will receive the VAFF Changemaker Award.

There will be a tribute to Raul Castillo, star of "We the Animals" and HBO's "Looking," while he is here for Elegance Bratton's "The Inspection." And in addition to "The Inspection" and "Mama's Boy," films in the LGBTQIA+ Focus series will be "Close," "The Five Devils" and "Concerned Citizen."

Producer and director Sam Pollard, whose films "MLK/JFK" and "Citizen Ashe" previously were featured at the festival, will receive the VAFF Chronicler Award. Known for his work editing a number of Spike Lee films, including "4 Little Girls," "Jungle Fever" and "Bamboozled," Pollard is appearing in connection with "Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power."

Production designer Eugenio Caballero will receive the VAFF Craft Award for "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths."

The Black Excellence Series will include "After Sherman," "Black Fiddlers," "Clarissa's Battle," "The Lives Between the Lines," "The Smell of Money" and "To the End."

This year's Spotlight Screenings, which give fans a glimpse of top titles on the festival circuit, include "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed," "Broker," "Descendant," "Good Night Oppy," "Karaoke," "The Levys of Monticello," "The Lost King," "She Said," "Saint Omer" and "The Son."

Documentaries will include "Bad Axe," "Fashion Reimagined," "Liquor Store Dreams," "Powerlands" and "Refuge." "Hazing" will be screened as part of a partnership between VAFF and VPM.

Also concentrating on Virginia or Virginians are the Virginia Filmmaking Focus selections "Dani's Twins," "Headwaters Down" and "From Sudan to Argentina." A collection of films by UVa professor and experimental filmmaker Kevin Everson also will be shown.

The Environmental Film Series will include "All that Breathes," "The Cow Who Sang a Song Into the Future," "Devil Put the Coal in the Ground" and "Pasang: In the Shadow of Everest."

Eleven international films that have been submitted for Academy Award consideration include "Klondike (Ukraine)," "Corsage (Austria)," "Close (Belgium)," "Utama (Bolivia)," "Eternal Spring (Canada)," "Saint Omer (France)," "Beautiful Beings (France)," "EO (Poland)," "Alcarràs (Spain)," "Tug of War (Tanzania)" and "Under the Fig Trees (Tunisia)."

The Indigenous Cinema of the Americas Series will present screenings of "Imagining the Indian: The Fight Against Native American Mascoting," "Mom" and "Portraits from a Fire."

The Highlighting Cinema of Mexico Focus will screen "The Hole in the Fence" and "Huesera." "Mom" and "Vaychiletik" will be presented early, on Oct. 21, as part of Federico Cuatlacuatl's Rasquache Mobile Cinema program to give more people an opportunity to catch free outdoor screenings.

The Korean Film Series will offer "Heaven: To the Land of Happiness" and "Ten Months."

Fans of short-form films can see themed packages by guest programmer Joe Fab, including "All You Need is Love," "It Only Takes Two" and "Oh, the People You'll Meet."

Free panels also will take place at the CODE Building on Nov. 5. Look for "From Page to Screen — Screenwriters' Panel" with Black, LeFauve and moderator John Lee Hancock at 10 a.m.; "The Power of the Media, Storytelling and the Muppets of Sesame Street" with Sherrie Westin, Sesame Workshop president, and moderator Marshall Persinger at noon; and "Making It — Film Industry Career Panel" at 2 p.m. with Sisley, documentarian Erin Bernhardt, television writer Lyle Friedman and moderator Scot Safon.

The Virginia Film Festival is a program of UVa and the Office of the Provost and Vice Provost for the Arts. Learn more at virginiafilmfestival.org.