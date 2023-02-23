Lights, camera, action: This year's Virginia Film Festival is scheduled to run from Oct. 25 to 29 at a variety of Charlottesville locations.

The 36th annual festival will offer screenings, panel discussions and other events to build on the success of the 2022 event, which included screenings of 10 films that went on to pick up Academy Award nominations.

"Women Talking" was nominated for best picture and best adapted screenplay; "Living," best actor for Bill Nighy, best cinematography and best adapted screenplay; "EO" and "Close," best international feature film; "All That Breathes" and "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed," best documentary; "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," best adapted screenplay; "Bardo," "False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths" and "Empire of Light," best cinematography; and "Stranger at the Gate," best documentary short.

The Virginia Film Festival also has launched its annual “Call for Entries.” All Virginia residents and students at Virginia schools are eligible to get their entry fees waived.

Filmmakers from outside Virginia who submit films by the May 22 early bird deadline will pay $30 for features and $10 for short submissions, while those who submit their creations by the July 5 regular deadline will pay $50 and $25, respectively. Students from outside Virginia pay $10 to submit a film in any category.

Filmmakers will be notified by Sept. 12 about the status of their entries.

For complete submission information and waiver codes, go to virginiafilmfestival.org/submit-a-film. Questions about the process can be submitted to vaffsubmissions@virginia.edu.

The festival's year-round programming includes Thursday's screening of "Ukraine: The Price of War," which is presented in partnership with the Miller Center and Center for Strategic and International Studies, and "To Leslie," the first screening in the new Virginia Film Festival at Violet Crown Series, which takes place Feb. 28 at Violet Crown Charlottesville.

The 2023 Virginia Film Festival is presented by the Joseph and Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation. The film festival also was approved for an Arts Project Grant Award from the National Endowment for the Arts to support the festival.

The Virginia Film Festival is a program of the University of Virginia and the Office of the Provost and Vice Provost for the Arts. For details, go to virginiafilmfestival.org.