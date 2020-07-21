The Virginia Film Festival will take place from Oct. 21 to 25 as scheduled, but its feature films, documentaries, panel discussions and other presentations will be presented online.
The festival's new virtual format, announced Tuesday, is a result of the fluid COVID-19 pandemic situation.
Jody Kielbasa, the festival's director, said movie buffs can expect more than 50 films from a wide variety of genres, plus question-and-answer sessions with filmmakers, panel discussions and a series of conversations. He said the virtual platform will suit the energetic discussions the festival is known for.
"Our ability to build discussions around some of the most top-of-mind issues of our day, featuring leading industry voices and experts and scholars from the University of Virginia, has long set us apart on the festival circuit," Kielbasa said in the release. "We are tremendously excited about the possibility of continuing and even expanding these efforts in the virtual world, and are confident we will create a festival that will delight our existing audiences while, at the same time, introducing more people to what we do and who we are."
Festival organizers hope to resume in-person events to complement the virtual offerings, including possible drive-in movies or physically distant outdoor screenings, when safety permits.
The festival will announce its full program of screenings, discussions and events in early October. Details about individual ticket sales and virtual screening passes will be available soon. The festival is a program of UVa, with support from the Office of the Provost and Vice Provost for the Arts. For information, visit virginiafilmfestival.org.
