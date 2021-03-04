Virginia Film Festival scheduled for Oct. 27 to 31; call for entries begins

The 34th annual Virginia Film Festival will take place from Oct. 27 to 31, and the Call for Entries for 2021 has begun.

A final decision about the presentation format will be announced later. Festival officials will continue to monitor local and state pandemic safety guidelines before committing to in-person events, according to a news release.

The 2020 festival presented a combination of virtual screenings, conversations and other events with in-person drive-in movie screenings at Dairy Market and Morven Farm.

Films featured in the 2020 festival received multiple honors at Sunday’s Golden Globes. “Nomadland” was named up best drama motion picture, and Chloe Zhao, who virtually accepted VAFF’s 2020 American Perspectives Award, became the first Asian woman to win best-director honors.

Film festival drive-in movie audiences also got early looks at “One Night in Miami” and “Ammonite.” Sixty percent of the films shown at the 2020 festival were directed by women and/or people of color, and 54% of festival guests who participated in events came from those categories.