Virginia Film Festival scheduled for Oct. 27 to 31; call for entries begins

The 34th annual Virginia Film Festival will take place from Oct. 27 to 31, and the Call for Entries for 2021 has begun.
A final decision about the presentation format will be announced later. Festival officials will continue to monitor local and state pandemic safety guidelines before committing to in-person events, according to a news release.
The 2020 festival presented a combination of virtual screenings, conversations and other events with in-person drive-in movie screenings at Dairy Market and Morven Farm.
Films featured in the 2020 festival received multiple honors at Sunday’s Golden Globes. “Nomadland” was named up best drama motion picture, and Chloe Zhao, who virtually accepted VAFF’s 2020 American Perspectives Award, became the first Asian woman to win best-director honors.
Film festival drive-in movie audiences also got early looks at “One Night in Miami” and “Ammonite.” Sixty percent of the films shown at the 2020 festival were directed by women and/or people of color, and 54% of festival guests who participated in events came from those categories.
The film festival also has issued its Call for Entries, which helps bring in new voices and perspectives from around the world. Virginia residents and students attending Virginia schools are eligible to get their entry fees waived.
Filmmakers from outside Virginia have until the regular deadline of June 14 to submit films; the fees are $35 for features and $15 for shorts. Fees for films submitted by the July 5 extended deadline are $50 and $25, respectively. Students outside Virginia pay $10.
Filmmakers will be notified about their entry status by Sept. 13.
Visit virginiafilmfestival.org/submit-a-film to get complete submission guidelines and waiver codes. Send any questions to vaffsubmissions@virginia.edu.
For information about the Virginia Film Festival, go to virginiafilmfestival.org.