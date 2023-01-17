Virginia Film Festival receives $20,000 grant

The Virginia Film Festival has been approved for a $20,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support this year's festival.

The Grants for Arts Projects award was one of 1,251 awarded, totaling $28.8 million, in the first round for this fiscal year, according to the National Endowment for the Arts.

“We are honored to be selected for this important and generous grant by the National Endowment for the Arts for the third consecutive year,” Jody Kielbasa, director of the Virginia Film Festival and vice provost for the arts at the University of Virginia, said in a statement dated Tuesday. “The NEA continues to recognize our commitment to using the arts to benefit our community, and their support will enable us to continue our efforts to showcase the power of film to entertain, challenge, provoke and teach us about ourselves and the world we live in this fall.”

The Virginia Film Festival is a program of the University of Virginia and the Office of the Provost and Vice Provost for the Arts. Plans for the 2023 festival are in progress and will be announced later this year. For festival information, go to virginiafilmfestival.org. To learn more about the National Endowment of the Arts grants, go to arts.gov./news.