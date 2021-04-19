Virginia Film Festival presents online talk with director Travon Free

The Virginia Film Festival will present a special edition of its Beyond the Screen series at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Look for a livestreamed conversation with Travon Free, the writer and director of the Academy Award-nominated short "Two Distant Strangers," and Kevin McDonald, the University of Virginia's president of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Free's film tells the story of Carter James (Joey Bada$$), a Black cartoonist who simply wants to get home to his dog but gets caught in a time loop that forces him to keep reliving a deadly encounter with a police officer (Andrew Howard). It has been nominated for best short film at this year's The Academy Awards ceremony, which is set for 8 p.m. Sunday on ABC.

Participants who'd like to see "Two Distant Strangers" can see it streaming on Netflix.

The free event, livestreamed on Zoom, can be accessed at https://virginiafilmfestival.org/year_round/beyond-screen-virtual-conversation-two-distant-strangers/. It will be archived on the film festival's YouTube channel as well. Pre-registration is required.