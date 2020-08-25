Virginia Film Festival plans presentation of 'The Good Lord Bird' with Hawke, McBride

The first program announced for the Virginia Film Festival is a special presentation event for the Showtime limited series “The Good Lord Bird.” The announcement was made during a Tuesday virtual town hall event with festival supporters and sponsors.

The virtual screening and discussion, presented in partnership with the Virginia Film Office with support from the Virginia Festival of the Book, will feature a virtual conversation with star and executive producer Ethan Hawke, co-star Joshua Caleb Johnson, author and executive producer James McBride, executive producer/screenwriter Mark Richard and costumer Amy Andrews Harrell. The time, day and ticket information will be announced in early October.

McBride wrote the book upon which the series is based; it won the 2013 National Book Award for Fiction. Hawke portrays abolitionist John Brown in the series, which was filmed in Virginia. Johnson stars as Onion, a fictional enslaved character who joins Brown’s abolitionist forces and ends up participating in the 1859 raid on the Army depot at Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.

“The Good Lord Bird,” produced by Blumhouse Television, will premiere at 9 p.m. Oct. 4 on Showtime.