Virginia Film Festival offering notes of joy

Maybe you’re weary of feeling cooped up during the pandemic and can’t wait to get out and dive into the events you’ve always enjoyed. Or maybe you’re ready to test the waters in the safest possible circumstances and work your way back gradually. Either way, whether it’s in a plush row at the Paramount Theater or your comfortable vehicle at Morven Farm, there’s a seat for you at the Virginia Film Festival.
The 34th annual festival, which opens Wednesday, will screen about 85 titles this year, including feature films, documentaries and projects resonating with social justice themes and current events. Underneath it all, right below the anticipation of sitting in a darkened theater waiting for the magic to begin at last, is a thread of joy.
“There’s a palpable excitement about people being in person again,” said Jody Kielbasa, the festival’s director. “People are generally just happy and excited to be out, and we are taking great efforts to make sure everything is safe.
“To feel that energy of laughter and tears and gasps of surprise — you get that in a theater. I think people have missed that in the past 18 months or so.”
Be sure to bring your masks to any indoor screenings, and if you’re attending events at the Paramount, bring a photo ID and either proof of your vaccination or the negative results of a test taken within the past 72 hours.
Last year’s festival was completely virtual except for the debut of the drive-in movie series. Kielbasa said fans embraced it and asked for more. Whether you’re piling into the car for the sense of novelty or to keep your pandemic bubble intact, a screening of the opening-night film, “The French Dispatch,” and a collection of Halloween-friendly films marking milestone anniversaries will be back at Morven Farm for in-person fun without the peril.
“For anybody who is not fully comfortable returning to an indoor setting, they have this,” Kielbasa said, adding that the sunsets at the picturesque farm add an additional note of magic.
The drive-in version screening of “The French Dispatch,” which Kielbasa calls a somewhat lighter opening-night choice that in years past, is at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Wes Anderson film boasts “a host of incredible actors,” including Willem Dafoe, Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray and Saoirse Ronan, Kielbasa said. It follows the lives of the staff at a fictional French magazine and unfolds “a love letter to journalism,” he said.
It’s a coincidence that the festival falls on Halloween weekend this year, but “we embraced it this year as an opportunity for our drive-in movies,” Kielbasa said. “It’s fun for us to be able to do this.”
Each Halloween selection is marking an anniversary as well.
The classic 1931 version of “Dracula,” starring Bela Lugosi in his iconic turn as the bloodthirsty count, marks its 90th anniversary this year, and it can be seen at 7 p.m. Thursday at Morven. Look for “Scream” at 7 p.m. Friday; that chiller, which Kielbasa calls “a modern-day classic,” is turning 25 this year. “Little Shop of Horrors,” set for Saturday, has entertained audiences for 35 years. And on Oct. 31, “The Addams Family” will offer humor on the actual holiday through the 1991 antics of Raul Julia, Anjelica Huston and Christopher Lloyd.
This year’s closing-night film also brings a brighter touch. “C’mon C’mon,” a Mike Mills film starring Joaquin Phoenix, Gaby Hoffman and Woody Norman, will be shown at 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Kielbasa said Phoenix is generating plenty of buzz for his portrayal of a burnt-out radio journalist who sets out on a cross-country trip with his nephew.
“It’s a very sweet and compelling story, and a powerful performance,” he said.
Phoenix’s portrayal isn’t the only buzz-generating performance on this year’s schedule. Jeymes Samuel’s “The Harder They Fall,” set for 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Paramount, stars Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield and Jonathan Majors in a refreshed, revisionist Western with a Black cast presenting a fictionalized story based on genuine historical figures.
Kielbasa said fans seeking performances likely to be mentioned during awards season also will be able to see Kristen Stewart’s portrayal of Princess Diana in “Spencer” at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Paramount and Benedict Cumberbatch’s work as a wealthy rancher in Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Paramount. American Sign Language interpretation will be provided for this screening, along with Open Captions.
Another feel-good event is the matinee screening of “Stay Prayed Up” at 3 p.m. Saturday. The documentary by Matt Durning and D.L. Anderson focuses on Lena Mae “Sister” Perry and the Branchettes, a renowned North Carolina gospel group. A discussion will include Perry, Durning, Anderson and producer Phil Cook; Andrea Copeland of Positive Channels will serve as moderator.
Durning shared in an email that the Branchettes will be singing during the service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church.
For the complete schedule, tickets and up-to-date pandemic safety guidelines, go to virginiafilmfestival.org.