Virginia Film Festival offering notes of joy

Maybe you’re weary of feeling cooped up during the pandemic and can’t wait to get out and dive into the events you’ve always enjoyed. Or maybe you’re ready to test the waters in the safest possible circumstances and work your way back gradually. Either way, whether it’s in a plush row at the Paramount Theater or your comfortable vehicle at Morven Farm, there’s a seat for you at the Virginia Film Festival.

The 34th annual festival, which opens Wednesday, will screen about 85 titles this year, including feature films, documentaries and projects resonating with social justice themes and current events. Underneath it all, right below the anticipation of sitting in a darkened theater waiting for the magic to begin at last, is a thread of joy.

“There’s a palpable excitement about people being in person again,” said Jody Kielbasa, the festival’s director. “People are generally just happy and excited to be out, and we are taking great efforts to make sure everything is safe.

“To feel that energy of laughter and tears and gasps of surprise — you get that in a theater. I think people have missed that in the past 18 months or so.”