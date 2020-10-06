Virginia Film Festival blends virtual screenings and talks with drive-in movies

This year's Spotlight Films include "Boys State," with an introduction by Sen. Tim Scott and a conversation with Larry Sabato and Terry McAuliffe; "When My Time Comes," with a conversation featuring author Diane Rehm, Joe Fab and Diane Naughton; "Never Too Late: The Doc Severinsen Story"; and "All In: The Fight for Democracy," with an introduction by Stacey Abrams.

Virtual All-Access Passes are $65 for the general public, $45 for students and free for University of Virginia students through the Arts$ program; they're on sale now at virginiafilmfestival.org/passes. The passes do not include the Drive-in Movies or Special Presentations. Single tickets are $8; they'll go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 21. Details are available at virginiafilmfestival.org/virtual-program-faq, and technical support for resolving any glitches with virtual events is available through virginiafilmfestival.org/technical-support.

Tickets for the Virtual Special Presentation events are free. Registration will start at noon Thursday online at virginiafilmfestval.org.