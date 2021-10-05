Virginia Film Festival adds Rove, 'Dracula,' 'Lost Daughter,' 'Passing' to schedule

Two directorial debuts, a 9/11 documentary and screenings of Halloween thrillers are among the latest additions to the Virginia Film Festival’s schedule.

“Passing,” which will be screened at 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Paramount Theater, is first-time director Rebecca Hall’s story of a Black woman in 1920s New York who discovers that a childhood friend is passing as white. Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga star.

Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, “Lost Daughter,” can be seen at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Paramount. Olivia Colman stars as a mother who becomes obsessed by a younger parent, who is played by Dakota Johnson. It’s based on the novel by Elena Ferrante.

The Apple TV documentary “9/11: Inside the President’s War Room” will be shown at 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at Culbreth Theatre. The film takes an insider’s look at the day as faced by President George W. Bush and his inner circle. Joining William J. Antholis, director and CEO of The Miller Center, for a conversation will be Ann Compton, ABC White House correspondent; Andy Card, former White House chief of staff; and Karl Rove, former deputy chief of staff and senior policy advisor. Rove will appear virtually.