Violet Crown will reopen with 'RSVP Cinema' private rentals

Starting Friday, Violet Crown Charlottesville will be available for private theater rentals in the first part of a multi-phase reopening program.

Under the new RSVP Cinema program, local film fans can go to www.violetcrown.com to schedule a private viewing of a newly released film or a Hollywood favorite with family members and friends.

Private theater rentals range from $100 to $50, depending on the time of day customers choose for their screenings; each guest also must buy a ticket to the film. Customers pick the dates and times that works for them and select the films they want to see. Film screening times will be staggered to make sure that groups entering and leaving the cinema will have as little contact with each other as possible.

When reservations are confirmed online, customers will receive emailed links to send to the guests they wish to invite to their private screenings.

Available films include "Mank," "Collective," "The Climb," "The Trial of the Chicago 7," "Zappa," "Da 5 Bloods," "Tenet," "Black Bear," "Billie," "40-Year-Old Version," "The Life Ahead," "Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan" and "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey."