Violet Crown Charlottesville reopens Friday for film screenings
Violet Crown Charlottesville reopens Friday for film screenings

Violet Crown Charlottesville will reopen to the public Friday after being closed for more than a year as a result of the pandemic.

New releases available at the cinema will include "Dream Horse," a Sundance selection starring Toni Collette; "The Killing of Two Lovers," a 2021 Independent Spirit Award nominee; "Army of the Dead," a zombie action horror film by Zach Snyder; the Angelina Jolie thriller "Those Who Wish Me Dead"; "Nomadland," which won the Oscar for best picture; "Wrath of Man" from director Guy Ritchie; and "Minari."

Coming up next week will be May 27 advance screenings of "Cruella" and "A Quiet Place II," both of which open May 28.

To learn more about the theater's health and safety procedures, and to buy tickets, go to www.violetcrown.com.

In related news, Regal Stonefield ScreenX & IMAX reopened to the public on May 14. "Spiral," "Wrath of Man" and "Those Who Wish Me Dead" are among the offerings. For details, go to REGmovies.com.

