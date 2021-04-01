Violet Crown Charlottesville offers Oscar-Nominated Shorts films

Charlottesville is offering local film buffs a chance to see this year's Oscar-Nominated Shorts collection through its RSVP Cinema program. Starting Friday, all three collections of the Academy Award-nominated short films — Animated, Live-Action and Documentary — will be available.

RSVP Cinema allows viewers to reserve a theater at a specific time and day for a socially distanced screening for family members and friends. Instructions and details are available at charlottesville.violetcrown.com.

The Animated Shorts category includes "Burrow," "Genius Loci," "Opera," "If Anything Happens I Love You," "Yes-People" and a selection of other titles, including "Kapaemahu," "The Snail and the Whale" and "To Gerard."

In the Live-Action Shorts category are "The Present," "Feeling Through," "Two Distant Strangers," "White Eye" and "The Letter Room."

Among the Documentary Shorts category selections are "A Love Song for Latasha," "Do Not Split," "Hunger Ward," "Colette" and "A Concerto is a Conversation."