VAFF, Monticello team up for film about Levy family

The Virginia Film Festival will team up with Thomas Jefferson's Monticello to present "The Levys of Monticello" during the 35th annual festival, which will take place from Nov. 2 to 6.

The announcement, part of a Stakeholders Reception preview presented Tuesday evening at The Bradbury on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall, also included news that the festival will screen "My Father's Dragon." University of Virginia alumna and VAFF Advisory Board member Julie Lynn is the producer of the highly anticipated animated family film from Netflix.

Jody Kielbasa, director of VAFF and UVa vice provost for the arts, and Ilya Tovbis, VAFF senior programmer, revealed details about the upcoming event and also announced that noted film critic Carlos Aguilar will serve as the festival's inaugural Critic in Residence.

Aguilar was one of six young film critics chosen to participate in the first Roger Ebert Fellowship. He is a member of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, and his work has been widely published in The Los Angeles Times, Variety, The New York Times, The Wrap, Indiewire, Vulture and numerous other publications.

Kielbasa mentioned that the festival remains committed to its core values, despite the changes brought about in the industry by the rise of streaming.

"While streaming has provided a level of convenience that seemed impossible just a few years ago, there remains no substitute for the communal experience [of] watching a film and sharing your impressions with your fellow audience members," Kielbasa, who is in his 14th year as director of VAFF, said in a release. "As anyone who has been to the Festival knows, there is an electricity created by our audience engagement that simply cannot be replicated anywhere else. We cannot wait to bring that back to Charlottesville this year."

"The Levys of Monticello," by Menemsha Films and director Steven Pressman, tells the story of the Levy family, which owned and preserved Monticello for almost a century after the third president died deeply in debt in 1826 and his heirs needed to sell his beloved home and belongings. The story of the Levys, a Jewish family who owned the home longer than Jefferson and his descendants, also calls attention to the impact of antisemitism throughout American history.

"My Father's Dragon" is based on the Newbery-winning children's book by Ruth Stiles Gannett. VAFF will be joining forces with Jefferson-Madison Regional Library and Central Library's Children's Department to present an October book group and discussions to help get local children and families involved.

The new film version from Academy Award-nominated director Nora Twomey and five-time Academy Award-nominated animation studio Cartoon Saloon focuses on Elmer (played by Jacob Tremblay), who struggles to cope after moving to the city with his mother and runs away in search of Wild Island and Boris (Gaten Matarazzo), a young dragon in need of rescuing.

The full program of films, events and guests for this year's festival will be announced on Oct. 11, and tickets will go on sale on Oct. 18. For information, go to virginiafilmfestival.org.