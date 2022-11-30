UVa alumna joins Women in Film screening, discussion

A University of Virginia alumna will participate in a discussion after an international collection of films is screened at 7 p.m. Saturday at Vinegar Hill Theatre.

Women in Film, the ninth installment of the local Indie Short Film Series, will bring in Carolyn Schaumburg, who won the 2022 Virginia Screenwriting Competition for "Mine." Schaumburg, whose tale of an unhinged stalker was one of three winners of this year's Virginia Film Office competition, will join filmmaker and promoter Ty Cooper, founder of the Indie Short Film Series, and a panel for a discussion.

Cooper said to expect to see 10 short films. "I'm doing an overload, because this is the second Women in Film event — to close out the year celebrating women in film," Cooper said.

Cooper said that the series gives filmmakers without big promotion budgets an opportunity to get their short films screened in front of audiences. For film fans, it's a chance to see films they likely would never find in theaters.

"You most likely would never get to see 97 percent of these films, because the filmmakers do not have the resources to market their films," Cooper said. "If they did not have this kind of platform, [the films] would live on their computers."

Cooper selected the final 10 from submissions he received on Film Freeway, a popular portal for submitting films to festivals.

The collection will include "The Rat," a short film Schaumburg created during her UVa student days. Cooper and Schaumburg met at the Virginia Film Festival, which Cooper said highlights the power of networking.

"It just shows what can happen when you go to a film festival," he said. "It's a pretty cool place for networking."

Men's films will return to the mix for the next Indie Short Film Series event in 2023, Cooper said. "I'm always about promoting diversity," Cooper said, adding that he also plans to put short films by Latin, Asian and LGBTQIA+ filmmakers on the screen in future installments.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20; they're available through https://womeninfilmtwo.eventbrite.com.