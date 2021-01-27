This year's Sundance promises a sense of deja vu

Plenty of festivals last year made the shift to online relatively seamlessly, including AFI Docs and the Toronto International Film Festival. What was missing was the ineffable charge that audiences feel when a movie is working: the all-important moment when a potential distributor reads the room and realizes they could have a hit on their hands.

But a more modest, hype-free Sundance might have its compensations. When I interviewed Redford in 2005, he was worried that Sundance had been taken over by “swag and too much celebrity.”

Having become a proving ground for such directors as Steven Soderbergh, Quentin Tarantino and Catherine Hardwicke, Redford’s indie-centric showcase had turned Park City into Paparazzi Central every winter, with everyone from Britney Spears to Paris Hilton showing up to jump-start their movie careers. (When Spears came in 2003, her quote instantly became festival folklore: “Sundance is weird. The movies are weird — you actually have to think about them when you watch them.”)

Scores of promotional parties and pop-ups arrived, having nothing to do with the films being shown, but looking to leverage Sundance’s sex appeal. “Suddenly you have all these gift bags,” Redford noted ruefully. “And all I could think about was the cost of that going to the filmmakers. And it bothered me a lot.”