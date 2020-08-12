'These Things Can Be Done' examines suffrage struggle in Virginia

Congress passed the 19th Amendment, which gave American women the right to vote, in 1919. Virginia’s General Assembly, however, didn’t ratify it until 1952.

A new Boedeker Films release, “These Things Can Be Done: Women’s Suffrage in Virginia,” is exploring the long road to obtaining the vote for Virginia women. And, as viewers can see at 9 p.m. Thursday on VPM, the fight to win that vote wasn’t extended to all women.

“Virginia didn’t ratify it. That’s what’s interesting about this story. Most of the Southern states didn’t,” said Laura McCann, the film’s producer and scriptwriter. “It was the height of Jim Crow in the South. White people in Virginia didn’t really want the federal government to express itself in the political process.”

The 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment offers an opportunity to look back at a struggle that often meant fighting for the vote for white women. As McCann dove into research for the new film, complex issues of racism and voter suppression emerged that continue in today’s climate.