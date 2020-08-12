'These Things Can Be Done' examines suffrage struggle in Virginia

Congress passed the 19th Amendment, which gave American women the right to vote, in 1919. Virginia’s General Assembly, however, didn’t ratify it until 1952.
A new Boedeker Films release, “These Things Can Be Done: Women’s Suffrage in Virginia,” is exploring the long road to obtaining the vote for Virginia women. And, as viewers can see at 9 p.m. Thursday on VPM, the fight to win that vote wasn’t extended to all women.
“Virginia didn’t ratify it. That’s what’s interesting about this story. Most of the Southern states didn’t,” said Laura McCann, the film’s producer and scriptwriter. “It was the height of Jim Crow in the South. White people in Virginia didn’t really want the federal government to express itself in the political process.”
The 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment offers an opportunity to look back at a struggle that often meant fighting for the vote for white women. As McCann dove into research for the new film, complex issues of racism and voter suppression emerged that continue in today’s climate.
McCann said white women in Virginia who wanted to vote in the early 20th century could align themselves with the Equal Suffrage League, which wanted to find a way to make it work within the confines of existing state political structures, or the Congressional Union for Woman Suffrage, which sought broader change on the federal level. On the state level, at least, neither path demanded the inclusion of Black women at the polls.
Suffrage opponents feared that giving Black women the right to vote would increase Black voters’ total presence in elections enough to threaten white political power. Suffrage supporters usually didn’t push back.
Richmond banker and journalist Maggie Walker and other Black leaders also campaigned for women’s right to vote, but documentation of Black women’s efforts in Virginia is much harder to find, McCann said. And it wasn’t until the Civil Rights Act was passed in 1965 that Black women could vote without facing such barriers as poll taxes and arbitrary literacy tests, she said.
“We’re still battling for voting rights in this country today,” she said.
There wasn’t time in this hour-long film to trace events to the present day, but McCann said today’s students would benefit from going beyond what their textbooks include and researching America’s complicated voting rights history for themselves.
“I think history is often more complex than we learn in our history books. They were written at a very different time, with a different way of looking at how we understand history,” she said. “When you dive into the history and educate yourself, you can tie it in more into modern times.”
The film is presented by VPM with support from The Commonwealth of Virginia’s Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commemoration, in partnership with the Virginia Museum of History and Culture.
The museum plans to present a live panel discussion about the film online at noon Friday on the museum’s Facebook page and YouTube channel for free. Participating will be the historians from the film — Barbara Batson from the Library of Virginia, Ajena Rogers from the Maggie Walker National Historic Site, Karen Sherry from the VMHC, Sandra Treadway from the Library of Virginia and Christina Vida from the Valentine. The panelists also will take questions from participants at home. Learn more at Virginia History.org or SuffrageFilm.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!