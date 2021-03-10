'The Tunnel' unites tales of Irish diggers, enslaved railroad builders and restoration

Although some of the Irish workers stayed after the tunnel was completed, most moved on to new railroad projects in Kentucky, Ohio and other places. Wagner learned more about the men’s local presence from Clann Mhor, a nonprofit group focusing on the history of the Blue Ridge Railroad, and he was reminded of some of the stories preserved in letters that he used in his “Out of Ireland” documentary. In that 1995 film, actor Liam Neeson read a letter written by an Irish man who worked on railroad bridges and tunnels. For many, following the work was a lonely undertaking.

Walking the length of the restored tunnel takes about half an hour, and Wagner said it offers a new way to savor the history and natural beauty of Nelson County.

“You go out in the morning to walk the tunnel, and then you can go to one of the breweries or wineries and have a wonderful Saturday in Nelson County,” he said.

When Wagner started working on “The Tunnel,” he thought the film might help promote the reopened Blue Ridge Tunnel as a local attraction. He was editing the film when the tunnel reopened last year, so “the tunnel is kind of promoting the film,” Wagner said with a chuckle.

The YouTube streaming is free. To see the trailer before Wednesday’s premiere, go to youtube.com/watch?v=maYZkHej0PM.