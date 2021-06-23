'The Sparks Brothers' film explores the duo's lasting influence

Gimmicky though it may be, the cinematic tradition of grouping men who know both when and when not to shut up will always feel like solid comic algebra. One silent type, plus one or two louder counterparts, usually equals a kind of humble harmony. Harpo Marx’s muteness seems to turn up Groucho and Chico’s physical volume. Silent Bob makes Jay’s stoned doofery almost sentimental. Even Teller brings a shade of mystery to his co-star. The math is elusive, but when the calculus works out right, the formula can give the vague texture of poetry to anything from a card trick to a hit in the nuts.
It takes a strong, steady grip to carry a well-worn bit from the screen to pop music — a format that’s accepting of, though not exactly kind to, gimmickry — yet the brothers Ron and Russell Mael, who play in a glamorous and confusing band called Sparks, have handily taken the heritage across the medium and built something like a home out of it. Across much of the visual evidence of the band’s existence in the past half-century — music videos, public appearances, late-night talk shows, the interiors and exteriors of each album — the ancient equation is apparent.
In their 1974 debut on “Top of the Pops,” they perform “This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us” — a baroque, vaudevillian, acrobatically difficult-to-sing pop song — as Ron leers silently at Russell with blood in his eyes. Russell looks a bit like Jim Morrison; Ron, an underfed Chaplin. Staring from his seat at the piano, Ron’s gelid gaze is sphinxian, murderous, as if he would love to get the song over with and put a knife in his brother’s chest. (A few albums later, a press shoot would feature a handful of photos of Russell stabbing Ron in the back with a cleaver.)
Volumes of their videos seem almost canonically devoted to both partial silence and total violence. There’s footage of Ron pulping Russell in a boxing ring, Ron getting pied, Russell getting made into a hideous puppet. My favorite album cover of theirs — “Propaganda,” from 1974 — has them ripping across the English Channel while bound and gagged on a speedboat.
All the aforementioned abuse suggests that Sparks is something like a live-action Tom and Jerry act. This is only partially right. Sparks is more like a hybrid blend of homages that have somehow accomplished the task of becoming their own genuine American institution. They’re shuttlers of the spirit of slapstick and the stoic, but they’re also the pop lodestars of choice for a tranche of some of the most important figures in modern music since Elvis. Sparks may figure softly in the U.S. imagination, but it carries a powerful shtick.
Music documentaries err toward evangelical devotion to their subjects, but, and at least anecdotally, it seems that the dominant mood surrounding a typical Sparks fan is something closer to dumbfoundedness than mania. “The Sparks Brothers,” director Edgar Wright’s sprawling paean to the Mael men, is both testament to and defense of this theory.
The film is a plunge into the objectively unreasonable legacy of a band that spans the course of 10 presidential administrations, has written 25 albums and counting, and bears an involuntary allergy to traditional commercial pop stardom. What it does more effectively, though, is interrogate the incalculable equation the brothers pose. It is an exercise in trying to figure out the problem of fame. It is an attempt at giving logical proof for something entirely illogical. It is a hymn from a fan to an act that — miraculously and perversely — refuses to add up.
Even if you have never heard Sparks proper before, I can almost guarantee you have at a slant. We live in the world that Sparks built. They’re in the genetic and psychic makeup of ‘80s pop, in “Weird Al” Yankovic, in the Ramones, in Devo, Sonic Youth, in the entirety of aughts-era dance-rock. If the music is White and freaky, there is a reasonable chance that the authors of your track in question have heard Sparks. Listening to a few Sparks singles has the effect of finally meeting the parents of someone you’ve known for a long time.
The film’s legion of talking heads (among them: Thurston Moore, Flea, Mike Myers, Fred Armisen, Beck, the faceless voice of Björk) spend much of the film charmingly struggling to articulate just how much of a crater the band left in their hearts or art. New Order’s Stephen Morris shakes his head solemnly as he notes that when Joy Division was recording “Love Will Tear Us Apart,” the band was listening to only two records: a collection of Frank Sinatra’s greatest hits, and Sparks’ 1979 album, “No. 1 in Heaven.”
Vince Clarke, principal songwriter for Depeche Mode and Yazoo, tells the camera that he flat-out “just stole from Sparks.” Comedian Patton Oswalt points out that the band has “throwaway riffs that other bands have built whole careers out of,” while Jack Antonoff — the near-ubiquitous producer to an outsize number of artists who have occupied the Top 40 across the past five years — shruggingly declares that “all pop music is rearranged Sparks. That’s the truth.”
Wright — out of necessity, or sanity-preservation — moves chronologically, bulleting each of the 25 albums and chasing Sparks’ hope for fortune and adoration across their many troughs and peaks. The main tension here is fame, as in, where could they get some? After a few albums under the guiding wing of their wise and swaggering producer Todd Rundgren, they conceded that their music wasn’t quite right for the gleam and neon of their hometown, but for the exotic, grayer, damper island across the Atlantic.
The fact that the British loved Sparks seems only natural. Britain had a greater appetite for peacocking anomalies like Bowie, Bryan Ferry and Marc Bolan. As writer Paul Morley attests in the film, they were “the best British band to come out of America.”
The U.K. would be a home to their happiest moments — a reliable muse, in albums such as the bubblegummy 1974 piece “Kimono My House,” which earned them a No. 4 on the U.K. albums chart (as well as a letter from a 15-year-old Morrissey to NME, who later cited the album as the reason he entered songwriting at all) — but consistency in reception was never their forte. They would respond to their stimuli always somewhat inappropriately for the era, always slightly off.
The beauty of watching Wright course through Sparks’ many-chaptered saga is that, despite how dissimilar each album may sound from the others — synth-rock, glam rock, British music hall, eurotrashy hi-NRG, Rodgers and Hammerstein stuff — there is a constant, Sparksian attitude across each. They’re drawn to giddiness, feverish emotional periods, adore creating cinema out of their chosen forms.
When they worked with Giorgio Moroder during an era where disco was a pejorative word, they would create an album that would not only embody disco’s hedonism and earn them a Top 20 single in the U.K., but would, according to writer Simon Price, “accidentally invent every synth duo of the decade that followed.”