'The Sparks Brothers' film explores the duo's lasting influence

Volumes of their videos seem almost canonically devoted to both partial silence and total violence. There’s footage of Ron pulping Russell in a boxing ring, Ron getting pied, Russell getting made into a hideous puppet. My favorite album cover of theirs — “Propaganda,” from 1974 — has them ripping across the English Channel while bound and gagged on a speedboat.

All the aforementioned abuse suggests that Sparks is something like a live-action Tom and Jerry act. This is only partially right. Sparks is more like a hybrid blend of homages that have somehow accomplished the task of becoming their own genuine American institution. They’re shuttlers of the spirit of slapstick and the stoic, but they’re also the pop lodestars of choice for a tranche of some of the most important figures in modern music since Elvis. Sparks may figure softly in the U.S. imagination, but it carries a powerful shtick.

Music documentaries err toward evangelical devotion to their subjects, but, and at least anecdotally, it seems that the dominant mood surrounding a typical Sparks fan is something closer to dumbfoundedness than mania. “The Sparks Brothers,” director Edgar Wright’s sprawling paean to the Mael men, is both testament to and defense of this theory.